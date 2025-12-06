Conor McGregor wants “to go for the triple crown” vs. Islam Makhachev

By Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has teased returns to the cage multiple times over the years, but he has recently indicated a desire to fight Islam Makhachev. A clash with the welterweight kingpin would put McGregor into rarefied air in the UFC, if he got his desired outcome, with no UFC fighter holding gold across three weight categories. The notion of achieving that unprecedented feat of becoming a three-division UFC champion seems to be on the mind of ‘The Notorious’ lately.

The former two-division UFC champion has teased a return to the octagon on the mapped-out UFC White House event for the Summer. McGregor mentioned that the negotiations for that would likely be firmed up circa February, per a recent quote he gave to a Bloody Elbow reporter. While Michael Chandler has long been referenced as a return opponent for Conor McGregor, it seems like he has quite lofty aspirations for his subsequent efforts by mentioning a desire to vie for Makhachev’s belt.

When describing his mindset as it relates to feeling more revitalized and ready to return to competition, McGregor said [via MMA Junkie],

“I’m motivated. I’m self-motivated, and I for sure want a crack at that belt. I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt to go for the triple crown. … Good fight, be a good scrap. Southpaw vs. southpaw. It was a good performance out of him, and fair play, he had the courage to do it, to go up. So yeah, I’m excited for it. Let’s see what happens. Let’s get back in the mix.”

Conor McGregor’s welterweight ledger in the UFC

Conor McGregor has had three welterweight bouts in the UFC, and he has posted a 2-1 record at 170 pounds. His first foray to 170 pounds came in a massive matchup against Nate Diaz, with the Stockton fighter submitting McGregor.

The sophomore welterweight contest for McGregor also came against Diaz, with the Irish combatant tying up the series with both of those fights transpiring in 2016.

The final welterweight bout that McGregor took part in within the octagon’s confines is the last recognized victory on his record. In that outing, McGregor recorded a sub-one-minute striking-based finish against Donald Cerrone during their showdown in early 2020.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili supports Aiemann Zahabi's UFC title aspirations: "You deserve it"

Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025
Max Holloway celebrates after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318
UFC

Max Holloway headlines UFC 326 in Las Vegas vs. former featherweight foe

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

BMF champion Max Holloway will make his return to the Octagon to face another UFC superstar in the UFC 326 main event.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Ryan Garcia is interested in teaming up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t having it.

Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
UFC

Payton Talbott believes beating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323 proves he 'belongs' with bantamweight elite

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2025

Payton Talbott wants to prove he belongs with the very best after UFC 323.

Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in

Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One UFC 323 fighter could have his breakout moment on Saturday, and he’ll be expecting a title shot if that is the case.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili UFC staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won't go any different, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Joshua Van

UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

The UFC 323 weigh-ins have wrapped up and both title fights are now official.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.