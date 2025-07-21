Dana White won’t rule out Max Holloway getting chance at revenge against Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 21, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White thinks Max Holloway has set himself up for plenty of options after defeating Dustin Poirier.

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Holloway scored the unanimous decision victory in “The Diamond’s” retirement fight at UFC 318. “Blessed” is hoping to take over the lightweight division now that he finally secured a victory over Poirier in their trilogy bout. He also gets to keep his top five position in the official UFC 155-pound rankings.

Was Holloway’s win enough to earn a rematch with reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria?

Topuria vs. Holloway 2? Don’t Rule it Out

During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if it’s possible that Max Holloway’s victory over Dustin Poirier was enough to earn him a title opportunity at lightweight. The UFC boss thinks “Blessed” is in a good spot.

“I think he’s in a great position right now,” White said . “He just defended that BMF title, he’s ranked No. 4 there. Anything is possible for Max right now.”

Prior to UFC 318, Holloway told reporters that he believed it was possible to secure a rematch with Ilia Topuria if he had an impressive showing against Poirier.

“For sure, 100 percent, it’s all about moments. If I go out there and have a (UFC) 300 moment, bro, I’m right there for a title shot. If it’s not for a title shot, I’m right there for a No. 1 contender shot. Whoever it may be,” Holloway said at UFC318 media day. “First things first is Dustin, but I see the media, I see people talking, people chirping. I was the happiest guy in the world when I saw Charles and Topuria fighting. I have a history with both of them, and they are fighting a couple of weeks before us. You want a statement win, you want to fight, you have to make it happen.”

Time will tell if Topuria vs. Holloway 2 happens anytime soon.

Dana White Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

