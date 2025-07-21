Dana White won’t rule out Max Holloway getting chance at revenge against Ilia Topuria

Topuria vs. Holloway 2? Don’t Rule it Out

During the UFC 318 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if it’s possible that Max Holloway’s victory over Dustin Poirier was enough to earn him a title opportunity at lightweight. The UFC boss thinks “Blessed” is in a good spot.

“I think he’s in a great position right now,” White said . “He just defended that BMF title, he’s ranked No. 4 there. Anything is possible for Max right now.”

Prior to UFC 318, Holloway told reporters that he believed it was possible to secure a rematch with Ilia Topuria if he had an impressive showing against Poirier.

“For sure, 100 percent, it’s all about moments. If I go out there and have a (UFC) 300 moment, bro, I’m right there for a title shot. If it’s not for a title shot, I’m right there for a No. 1 contender shot. Whoever it may be,” Holloway said at UFC318 media day. “First things first is Dustin, but I see the media, I see people talking, people chirping. I was the happiest guy in the world when I saw Charles and Topuria fighting. I have a history with both of them, and they are fighting a couple of weeks before us. You want a statement win, you want to fight, you have to make it happen.”

Time will tell if Topuria vs. Holloway 2 happens anytime soon.