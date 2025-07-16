Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

By Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway thinks he can jump the queue for a lightweight title shot at UFC 318.

Max Holloway

Holloway is set to defend his BMF belt against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday in Louisiana. It’s a highly anticipated bout, as Holloway is moving back up to lightweight after he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria last time out for the featherweight belt.

Since Holloway last fought, Topuria has moved up to lightweight and became the champ. Although they just fought, Holloway believes he can earn a rematch so quickly if he has a statement win over Poirier.

“For sure, 100 percent, it’s all about moments. If I go out there and have a (UFC) 300 moment, bro, I’m right there for a title shot. If it’s not for a title shot, I’m right there for a No. 1 contender shot. Whoever it may be,” Holloway said at UFC318 media day. “First things first is Dustin, but I see the media, I see people talking, people chirping. I was the happiest guy in the world when I saw Charles and Topuria fighting. I have a history with both of them, and they are fighting a couple of weeks before us. You want a statement win, you want to fight, you have to make it happen.”

If Max Holloway does get a highlight-reel KO win at UFC 318, it would no doubt be a statement-making win and could earn him a title shot.

Max Holloway knows UFC wants the biggest fight

Part of the reason why Holloway believes he could get a title shot is due to his name.

Holloway is a big name in the sport, and he knows that with another moment, people will be talking about him getting another crack at Topuria.

“At the end of the day, we are in the entertainment business. You go out there, you get a moment, who’s to say I’m not the next one? If not one more,” Holloway said.

Holloway is 26-8 as a pro and coming off the KO loss to Topuria.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

Related

Cris Cyborg

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025
Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Misfits Boxing 22 has been announced, and it features some former UFC fighters.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

A former opponent of Max Holloway has shared his pick for the UFC 318 main event bout against Dustin Poirier.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Max Holloway

Max Holloway won't allow Ilia Topuria loss to deter him at UFC 318, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway is coming off the first knockout loss of his career, but one UFC legend doesn’t feel “Blessed” will let it bother him.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC 318 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

In the main event of UFC 318, the BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway defends the strap in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a -132 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +104 underdog on FanDuel.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Former UFC champion was 'shocked' by Ilia Topuria's KO over Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025
Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dustin Poirier expects to feel 'free' from fighting after UFC 318 retirement

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken candidly about his impending retirement this weekend at UFC 318.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier gives his thoughts on why UFC agreed to let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on why he thinks the promotion let Jon Jones fight Stipe Miocic instead of Tom Aspinall.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals Dustin Poirier win that stands out to him ahead of UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has named one of Dustin Poirier’s most recent wins that really stands out to him.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier has high expectations for his retirement fight against Max Holloway: "I want a war"

Cole Shelton - July 15, 2025

Dustin Poirier is looking to get into one more firefight before his career is up.