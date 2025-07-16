Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Max Holloway thinks he can jump the queue for a lightweight title shot at UFC 318.

Holloway is set to defend his BMF belt against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday in Louisiana. It’s a highly anticipated bout, as Holloway is moving back up to lightweight after he was knocked out by Ilia Topuria last time out for the featherweight belt.

Since Holloway last fought, Topuria has moved up to lightweight and became the champ. Although they just fought, Holloway believes he can earn a rematch so quickly if he has a statement win over Poirier.

“For sure, 100 percent, it’s all about moments. If I go out there and have a (UFC) 300 moment, bro, I’m right there for a title shot. If it’s not for a title shot, I’m right there for a No. 1 contender shot. Whoever it may be,” Holloway said at UFC318 media day. “First things first is Dustin, but I see the media, I see people talking, people chirping. I was the happiest guy in the world when I saw Charles and Topuria fighting. I have a history with both of them, and they are fighting a couple of weeks before us. You want a statement win, you want to fight, you have to make it happen.”

If Max Holloway does get a highlight-reel KO win at UFC 318, it would no doubt be a statement-making win and could earn him a title shot.