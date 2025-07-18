Max Holloway’s analysis of Ilia Topuria’s recent three-fight win streak criticized by UFC lightweight

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano doesn’t agree with Max Holloway’s recent criticism of Ilia Topuria’s iconic three-fight win streak.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

On Saturday night, Max Holloway will attempt to get himself back in the win column. He’ll do so at 155 pounds, defending his BMF championship against the one and only Dustin Poirier. While he may be 0-2 in their series, many believe that ‘Blessed’ will put forward a much better version of himself than he did in their first and second fights.

RELATED: Max Holloway discredits Ilia Topuria’s winning streak: “They’re not looking at the record”

Of course, Holloway is coming off the back of a detrimental knockout defeat to featherweight king Ilia Topuria. The man known as ‘El Matador’ has had one of the greatest three-fight runs of all time, managing to knock out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. In truth, it’s an absolutely unbelievable accomplishment.

Holloway, however, doesn’t agree with that, suggesting in a recent interview that it wasn’t all that impressive. Renato Moicano heard about this and had the following to say on the matter.

Moicano questions Holloway’s Topuria comments

“If Volk did not win the belt again, I would agree,” Moicano said on his Show Me The Money podcast. “At the same time, he is champion now. So I don’t agree (with Holloway).

“Max, Charles, and Volkanovski. That is an impressive résumé,” Moicano insisted.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

The focus now for Max needs to be on Saturday night. If he can win against Dustin Poirier, and do so convincingly, he’ll position himself really nicely for a possible shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

What do you make of Max Holloway’s initial remarks and Renato Moicano’s response? Do you believe Max will ever receive another world title opportunity in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

