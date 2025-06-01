UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot defeats Ludovit Klein (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - May 31, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 107 results, including the lightweight co-main event between Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein.

Mateusz Gamrot

Gamrot (25-3 MMA) will be looking to return to the win column this evening in Nevada, this after suffering a split decision loss to Dan Hooker in his most recent effort last August at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. Prior to that setback, ‘Gamer’ had put together a 3-fight winning streak, which included victories over Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos.

Meanwhile, Ludovit Klein (23-5-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event on a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Paris last September. ‘Mr. Highlight’ has gone 6-0-1 over his past seven Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 107 co-headliner begins and Mateusz Gamrot comes forward quickly. He lands a jab to the body and then a low kick. Ludovit Klein is circling along the outside. ‘Gamer’ continues to apply pressure and lands a kick to the body. Another jab to the body from Gamrot. He follows that up with another kick tot he body. Klein with a sneaky left that connects and stuns Gamrot. The Polish fighter appears to be ok. He comes in with another jab and then shoots in for a takedown. He moves to a single leg and drags Ludovit down to the canvas. Some knees to the body by Mateusz Gamrot as his opponent works his way back to his feet. Gamrot with some knees to the back of the thigh of Klein while pressing him against the cage. He switches to some short punches. Tons of offense from the former KSW champion. With that said, Ludovit Klein does not look that beat up just yet. No cuts or major swelling. Gamrot continues to work in punches, kicks and knees. He looks to jump on a choke but it is not there. The horn sounds to end a dominant round one for ‘Gamer’.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 107 co-main event begins and Mateusz Gamrot is quickly in on a takedown and he gets it! He begins working from the full guard of Ludovit Klein. Good punches from ‘Gamer’ after he found a way to posture up. He leaps into half guard and begins working some short lefts. Klein scrambles back to full guard. Still, the Polish standout is able to land some solid ground and pound from the position. Klein throwing some shots from off his back, but it is not anything compared to what is coming from up top. Ludovit kicks Mateusz off him and scrambles back to his feet. He comes forward with a kick to the body. Now a spinning effort that misses the mark. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 107 co-headliner begins and Ludovit Klein comes out aggressively. He likely needs a finish or at minimum at 10-8 round to avoid defeat. Mateusz Gamrot shoots for a takedown, but Klein stuffs it and locks up a choke. ‘Gamer’ escapes and gets back to space. He looks to shoot again but Klein cracks him with a knee to the chest. Another d’arce choke attempt fails to come to fruition for Ludovit. Gamrot with a high kick. Klein with a left hand. ‘Gamer’ with a good right. He lands a stiff jab right after. Klein goes upstairs with a high kick. Gamrot answers with another good right. A left hand and then a body kick from Ludovit Klein. Another nice response from Mateusz Gamrot in the form of a right cross. Both men with good shots in the pocket. Gamrot continues to work his jab. Klein to the body with a teap kick. Gamrot shoots in and score a big takedown with less than 90 seconds to go. Gamrot moves to half guard and begins unloading some good ground and pound. Big shots as the horn sounds to save Klein from a finish.

Official UFC Vegas 107 Results: Mateusz Gamrot def. Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Gamrot fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Klein this evening in Las Vegas?

