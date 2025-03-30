UFC Mexico City winner reacts to criticism of referee’s stoppage
Manuel Torres has responded to those who criticized referee Mike Beltran during UFC Mexico City.
Torres had a stellar showing this past Saturday, defeating seasoned veteran Drew Dober in the opening frame via TKO. Torres delivered a series of hard punches to the head of his opponent. Beltran stopped the fight, but some believe he was too late in calling a halt to the bout.
The victorious fighter has spoken out on whether or not he agrees with the critics.
RELATED: UFC MEXICO CITY BONUS REPORT: MANUEL TORRES 1 OF 4 FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME AN EXTRA $50K
Manuel Torres on UFC Mexico City Stoppage
Manuel Torres spoke to reporters during the UFC Mexico City post-fight press conference. During the presser, Torres admitted he believes Drew Dober was out of it prior to the stoppage (via MMAFighting).
“If you look at the replay, watching the referee, like, I’m making a lot of damage to my opponent, but he didn’t stop the fight, so I’m a professional, so I keep doing it,” Torres said via a Spanish translator. “But yeah, of course I feel that my opponent, he was a little down even before the stoppage.”
Torres didn’t pile on to the criticism of referee Mike Beltran due to the position Dober was in.