UFC Mexico City winner reacts to criticism of referee’s stoppage

Manuel Torres has responded to those who criticized referee Mike Beltran during UFC Mexico City.

Torres had a stellar showing this past Saturday, defeating seasoned veteran Drew Dober in the opening frame via TKO. Torres delivered a series of hard punches to the head of his opponent. Beltran stopped the fight, but some believe he was too late in calling a halt to the bout.

The victorious fighter has spoken out on whether or not he agrees with the critics.

