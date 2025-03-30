UFC Mexico City Bonus Report: Manuel Torres 1 of 4 fighters to take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

The Octagon returned to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Manuel Torres, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC

Tonight’s fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg. The bout proved to be a thrilling twenty-five-minute affair. Brandon Moreno got off to a quick start, but Steve Erceg was able to establish his range early in the second frame. The fighters would trade leather for the final three rounds and after five rounds of exciting action, the judges’ in attendance unanimously awarded the decision in favor of ‘The Assassin Baby’. With the win, Moreno is right in line for another crack at the title.

UFC Mexico City is co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober. The contest resulted in a first-round TKO victory for Torres, who dropped Dober with a right hand and then promptly finished him off with some wicked hammer fists.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that 4 fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Mexico City, Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, Results, UFC

Performance of the night: Ateba Gautier earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Jose Daniel Medina in tonight’s UFC Mexico City featured prelim (see that here).

Performance of the night: David Martinez pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Saimon Oliveira (see that here).

Performance of the night: Edgar Chairez earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over CJ Vergara (see that here).

Performance of the night: Manuel Torres pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Drew Dober in tonight’s co-headliner (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Mexico City event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC UFC Mexico

Related

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025
Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, UFC Mexico City, Results, UFC
Steve Erceg

UFC Mexico City Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the main event between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg.

Manuel Torres, Drew Dober, UFC Mexico City, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Mexico City Results: Manuel Torres TKO's Drew Dober (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the co-main event between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober.

Raul Rosas Jr UFC
UFC

Pros react after Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Vince Morales at UFC Mexico City

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Mexico City main card featured a highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

UFC Mexico City Results: Raul Rosas Jr. defeats Vince Morales (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Mexico City results, including the bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Vince Morales.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico City

Joe Pyfer blames last-second UFC Mexico City exit on travel: 'Never again'

BJ Penn Staff - March 29, 2025
CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, UFC, MMA, WWE, pro wrestling
Drew McIntyre

WWE superstar confident he would do '1000 times better' in MMA than CM Punk

BJ Penn Staff - March 29, 2025

CM Punk is an iconic professional wrestler, but his MMA career did not go very well. In fact, it’s fair to say it went horribly.

Cain Velasquez, UFC, Dirty Boxing, MMA
Jon Jones

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez to receive ‘multi-fight’ offer upon prison release

BJ Penn Staff - March 29, 2025

There will be a multi-fight contract waiting for former UFC champion Cain Velasquez when he gets out of prison—if he decides he wants to compete again.

UFC Mexico City, Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg, Results, UFC
Steve Erceg

UFC Mexico City: 'Moreno vs. Erceg' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 29, 2025

The Octagon returns to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg.

Walt Harris
Walt Harris

Walt Harris released from the UFC amid lengthy suspension due to drug test failure

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2025

Longtime heavyweight contender Walt Harris is no longer a member of the UFC.