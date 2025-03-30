UFC Mexico City Bonus Report: Manuel Torres 1 of 4 fighters to take home an extra $50k

The Octagon returned to Arena CDMX for tonight’s UFC Mexico City, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Tonight’s fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg. The bout proved to be a thrilling twenty-five-minute affair. Brandon Moreno got off to a quick start, but Steve Erceg was able to establish his range early in the second frame. The fighters would trade leather for the final three rounds and after five rounds of exciting action, the judges’ in attendance unanimously awarded the decision in favor of ‘The Assassin Baby’. With the win, Moreno is right in line for another crack at the title.

UFC Mexico City is co-headlined by a lightweight bout between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober. The contest resulted in a first-round TKO victory for Torres, who dropped Dober with a right hand and then promptly finished him off with some wicked hammer fists.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that 4 fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Ateba Gautier earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Jose Daniel Medina in tonight’s UFC Mexico City featured prelim (see that here).

Performance of the night: David Martinez pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Saimon Oliveira (see that here).

Performance of the night: Edgar Chairez earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over CJ Vergara (see that here).

Performance of the night: Manuel Torres pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Drew Dober in tonight’s co-headliner (see that here).

