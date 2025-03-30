UFC fighter makes controversial comments after pulling out of Mexico City card

Joe Pyfer Trashes Mexico After Falling Ill

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Joe Pyfer went on a rant blaming Mexico for his inability to fight Kelvin Gastelum this past Saturday. Pyfer clearly isn’t ingratiating himself with the Mexican fanbase (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country,” Pyfer said. “I did everything right. I slept in a tent. I did all this work to still get sick. Some people are saying it wasn’t the food, saying I got altitude sickness. I’m not a f*cking geographic f*cking, you know, elevation f*cking scientist, but I was told as long as I acclimated, which I did for two months, slept in a tent on the f*cking floor – you know, I did everything that I could to prepare.

“If that’s what altitude and elevation is, f*ck that country. I will never fight there again. Sh*t hole. Not going back. Don’t care if that’s offensive to you. You’re not the one fighting. Suck my balls. Literally.”

Alrighty then.

There’s no word on whether or not the UFC brass has plans to rebook the middleweight scrap between Pyfer and Gastelum. One thing appears to be certain, and it’s that “Bodybagz” has no intention of fighting in Mexico City going forward.