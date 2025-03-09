Magomed Ankalaev sends a message to Alex Pereira after UFC 313 victory

By Harry Kettle - March 9, 2025

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message to Alex Pereira following his victory over the Brazilian at UFC 313 last night.

Magomed Ankalaev

On Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev made his dreams come true. He was able to defeat Alex Pereira in a contest that, in the eyes of many, didn’t quite live up to the hype. Alas, Ankalaev went out there and did his job, which is all you can really ask for.

As we look ahead to the future, it’ll be interesting to see what the promotion wants to do next. Some people believe Pereira deserves a rematch given how close the contest was, whereas others are of the belief that a fresh challenger should be given the opportunity to lock horns with the new champion.

In the following tweets, Ankalaev made it clear that he is more than open to the idea of a rematch with the man known as ‘Poatan’.

I just watch the whole fight, I can out strike the best strikers
First 3 rounds I made up my mind I will just strike with him, it was so much fun and it was not easy when all your opponent does is running. My pressure today was my best weapon and I’m very happy

— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 9, 2025

@AlexPereiraUFC it was an honor sharing the cage with you, you are a great Champion and your team, your coaches have a lot of class. Let’s run it back anytime you want.

— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 9, 2025

