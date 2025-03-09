UFC 313 Bonus Report: Mauricio Ruffy one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon moved to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 313 pay-per-view event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a light heavyweight title bout featuring Alex Pereira taking on Magomed Ankalaev. The highly anticipated main event resulted in a tightly contested back and forth affair. Alex Pereira got off to a strong start, but Magomed Ankalaev became more and more confident as the fight went on and ended up rocking ‘Poatan’ in the final seconds of the second round. While Pereira was able to keep things competitive and avoid being taken down, the constant pressure and aggression of the challenger proved to be the difference and he walked away with a unanimous decision win.

UFC 313 was co-headlined by a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. The bout proved to be another thrilling back and forth affair. Rafael Fiziev appeared to get the better of Justin Gaethje in the opening round, but ‘The Highlight’ quickly evened things up by scoring a knockdown in round two. Then, in round three, Gaethje went to the gas tank and proceeded to overwhelm ‘Ataman’ for the final five minutes of the scrap.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC 313 co-main event. ‘The Highlight’ ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

Performance of the night: Mauricio Ruffy earned an extra $50k for his sensational first-round knockout over King Green. A spinning wheel kick ended the fight in spectacular fashion (see that here).

Performance of the night: Ignacio Bahamondes pocketed an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jalin Turner (see that here).

