Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira at UFC 313

By Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC

Pereira (12-3 MMA) was returing to action for the first time since scoring a fourth-round TKO victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at October’s UFC 307 event (see that here). That victory had marked ‘Poatan’s’ third defense of the 205lbs title, as he had previously defeated Jiri Prochazka (x2) and Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA) was hoping to cash in on his second crack at promotional gold this evening. The Russian standout had originally competed for the light heavyweight title back at UFC 282, where his fight with Jan Blachowicz was ultimately ruled a split draw. Ankalaev had most previously competed last October at UFC 308, where he defeated Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 313 main event resulted in a tightly contested back and forth affair. Alex Pereira got off to a strong start, but Magomed Ankalaev became more and more confident as the fight went on and ended up rocking ‘Poatan’ in the final seconds of the second round. While Pereira was able to keep things competitive and avoid being taken down, the constant pressure and aggression of the challenger proved to be the difference and he walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Alex Pereira by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Ankalaev’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Magomed Ankalaev defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313:

Who would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev fight next following his victory over Alex Pereira this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC UFC 313

