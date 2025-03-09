Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira (12-3 MMA) was returing to action for the first time since scoring a fourth-round TKO victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at October’s UFC 307 event (see that here). That victory had marked ‘Poatan’s’ third defense of the 205lbs title, as he had previously defeated Jiri Prochazka (x2) and Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1 MMA) was hoping to cash in on his second crack at promotional gold this evening. The Russian standout had originally competed for the light heavyweight title back at UFC 282, where his fight with Jan Blachowicz was ultimately ruled a split draw. Ankalaev had most previously competed last October at UFC 308, where he defeated Aleksandar Rakic by unanimous decision.

Tonight’s UFC 313 main event resulted in a tightly contested back and forth affair. Alex Pereira got off to a strong start, but Magomed Ankalaev became more and more confident as the fight went on and ended up rocking ‘Poatan’ in the final seconds of the second round. While Pereira was able to keep things competitive and avoid being taken down, the constant pressure and aggression of the challenger proved to be the difference and he walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 313 Results: Magomed Ankalaev def. Alex Pereira by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pereira vs. Ankalaev’ below:

Chama time! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 9, 2025

Pereira by KO. Round 1. #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

The anticipation is killing me 😩😩😩#UFC313 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2025

Slightly higher output landed by Pereira with the kicks. 10-9 Alex #UFC313 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 9, 2025

Ankalaev just DOMINATED that second round. We might be hearing #ANDNEW tonight people… #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

🤯🤯🤯 Saved by the bell!!!#UFC313 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) March 9, 2025

Big round for Ankalaev! #UFC313 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2025

Big round for Ank he’s doing great BUT he is playing Alex’s game we’ll see if it pays off or if he pays the price now would be a great time to throw Alex off with a shot — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 9, 2025

1 and 1 going into round 3…#UFC313 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) March 9, 2025

Is it me or the fact that he’s southpaw is making it hard for Alex to land that left hook . @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 9, 2025

Ankalaev fighting like he’s on a mission Alex fighting patiently but Ank not leaving any openings. Disciplined fight very high level I have it 2-1 Ank — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 9, 2025

Ankalaev has all of the momentum. He has Pereira’s timing down. Pereira needs to make adjustments and find his counters in order to get back in this fight! #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

Takedown defense of Pereira looks fabulous. Ankalaev is keeping Pereira on the back foot like we have not seen. #ufc313 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) March 9, 2025

It boring but this is a lot of cage control for over half the round @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 9, 2025

2-2? — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 9, 2025

I think 3-1 Ankalaev. Could be 2-2. Round 3 was very close. #UFC313 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Magomed Ankalaev defeating Alex Pereira at UFC 313:

I got it 4-1 Ankalaev but these judges…. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 9, 2025

That was close. I think Ankalaev took it — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 9, 2025

3-2 Poatan ? Who ya got? — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 9, 2025

Round 3 will decide this fight and who is the champion at light heavyweight — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 9, 2025

I think chama took it — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 9, 2025

What a performance put forth by Magomed Ankalaev. Tactical gameplan executed to perfection. The rematch will be legendary. #ANDNEW #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

Garbage decision @AlexPereiraUFC clear as day won 3rds. Enjoy that new champ 🤦🏻 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) March 9, 2025

Alex p may have lost but man the mma growth has been crazy takedown defense was on point — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 9, 2025

Good chess match. Ankalaev controlled Pereira a lot in key moments to take the rounds. Great story for Ankalaev to become the new champ #UFC313 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 9, 2025

Congratulations Brother @AnkalaevM you made a history 👏 it was amazing performance against very tough opponent. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 9, 2025

Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most of people dont like it, but you won the title for now.@AlexPereiraUFC, last dance ? //\\ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) March 9, 2025

Who would you like to see Magomed Ankalaev fight next following his victory over Alex Pereira this evening in Las Vegas?