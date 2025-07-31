Neil Magny eager to fight ‘unpredictable’ Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108: ‘He’s dangerous everywhere’
Neil Magny knows he has his hands full with his UFC Vegas 108 fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.
Magny is coming off back-to-back losses to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales and is looking to get back into the win column. Although he’s now fighting a veteran, Magny knows this fight won’t be easy, as he says the Brazilian is dangerous.
“He’s dangerous everywhere. He’s super unpredictable. He has some submission wins. He has tons of knockout wins. He has a couple fights that went the distance,” Magny said at UFC Vegas 108 media day. “He’s definitely a guy who’s pretty well-rounded. His striking is definitely his strength. He’s got some unpredictable spinning attacks and that kind of thing that you always have to be weary of. For most of my opponents, I say, ‘Oh yeah I’ve the sprints on them.’ Not this time. He even has that going for him into this fight. So I think the biggest thing for me is where my mind was going into this fight.”
Neil Magny calls Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos more dangerous than previous opponents
Although Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is a veteran and coming off a knockout loss, Neil Magny knows he can’t overlook him.
Magny believes the Brazilian has a ton of KO power and is more or equally as dangerous as his last opponents.
“Coming off of two losses, fighting guys like (Michael) Morales and (Carlos) Prates and now getting a guy who is more of like a ‘peer,’ another 30-plus-year-old guy on the card, it almost sets the stage for me to get complacent, ‘I think I’m catching a break fighting another peer at this point,'” Magny said.
“But I think he’s just as dangerous if now more dangerous than my last two opponents. Mentally, I need to keep myself in a position where I’m respecting what he brings to the table and not let myself get complacent, thinking I’m just going to go out there and get an easy win against him,” Magny added.
Neil Magny is 29-13 and coming off the back-to-back stoppage losses to Morales and Prates. Before that, he beat Mike Malott by TKO.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Neil Magny UFC