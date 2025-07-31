Neil Magny eager to fight ‘unpredictable’ Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108: ‘He’s dangerous everywhere’

Neil Magny knows he has his hands full with his UFC Vegas 108 fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Magny is coming off back-to-back losses to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales and is looking to get back into the win column. Although he’s now fighting a veteran, Magny knows this fight won’t be easy, as he says the Brazilian is dangerous.

“He’s dangerous everywhere. He’s super unpredictable. He has some submission wins. He has tons of knockout wins. He has a couple fights that went the distance,” Magny said at UFC Vegas 108 media day. “He’s definitely a guy who’s pretty well-rounded. His striking is definitely his strength. He’s got some unpredictable spinning attacks and that kind of thing that you always have to be weary of. For most of my opponents, I say, ‘Oh yeah I’ve the sprints on them.’ Not this time. He even has that going for him into this fight. So I think the biggest thing for me is where my mind was going into this fight.”