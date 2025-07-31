Neil Magny eager to fight ‘unpredictable’ Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108: ‘He’s dangerous everywhere’

By Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025

Neil Magny knows he has his hands full with his UFC Vegas 108 fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Neil Magny

Magny is coming off back-to-back losses to Carlos Prates and Michael Morales and is looking to get back into the win column. Although he’s now fighting a veteran, Magny knows this fight won’t be easy, as he says the Brazilian is dangerous.

“He’s dangerous everywhere. He’s super unpredictable. He has some submission wins. He has tons of knockout wins. He has a couple fights that went the distance,” Magny said at UFC Vegas 108 media day. “He’s definitely a guy who’s pretty well-rounded. His striking is definitely his strength. He’s got some unpredictable spinning attacks and that kind of thing that you always have to be weary of. For most of my opponents, I say, ‘Oh yeah I’ve the sprints on them.’ Not this time. He even has that going for him into this fight. So I think the biggest thing for me is where my mind was going into this fight.”

Neil Magny calls Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos more dangerous than previous opponents

Although Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is a veteran and coming off a knockout loss, Neil Magny knows he can’t overlook him.

Magny believes the Brazilian has a ton of KO power and is more or equally as dangerous as his last opponents.

“Coming off of two losses, fighting guys like (Michael) Morales and (Carlos) Prates and now getting a guy who is more of like a ‘peer,’ another 30-plus-year-old guy on the card, it almost sets the stage for me to get complacent, ‘I think I’m catching a break fighting another peer at this point,'” Magny said.

“But I think he’s just as dangerous if now more dangerous than my last two opponents. Mentally, I need to keep myself in a position where I’m respecting what he brings to the table and not let myself get complacent, thinking I’m just going to go out there and get an easy win against him,” Magny added.

Neil Magny is 29-13 and coming off the back-to-back stoppage losses to Morales and Prates. Before that, he beat Mike Malott by TKO.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Neil Magny UFC

Related

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: 'Who’s willing to lose their face first'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025
Paulo Costa pose
Reinier de Ridder

Paulo Costa rejected by surging UFC middleweight following callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 31, 2025

Paulo Costa will not be fighting a particular top-ranked UFC middleweight anytime soon.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC press conference
Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan dismisses Justin Gaethje's UFC title demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 31, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan does not believe Justin Gaethje has earned another UFC title fight.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

UFC champion labels Ilia Topuria a future Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 31, 2025

A current UFC champion believes Ilia Topuria will become a Hall of Famer once his career wraps up.

Nate Diaz
Max Holloway

John McCarthy shares honest assessment of possible Nate Diaz vs Max Holloway fight: “It would be a one-sided fight”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Nate Diaz squaring off with Max Holloway for the BMF title.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC

Jon Jones set for two bench trials following police incident in February

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025
Beatriz Mesquita
UFC

BJJ ‘GWOAT’ Beatriz Mesquita set for UFC debut later this year

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

Beatriz Mesquita, considered by many to be the greatest female BJJ star of all time, is set for her UFC debut later this year.

Tai Tuivasa, UFC, MMA
UFC

UFC fans show concern following recent Tai Tuivasa image

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

UFC fans have voiced their concern about Tai Tuivasa’s fighting future after a recent image of him circulated.

Tatsuro Taira
UFC

Tatsuro Taira vows to finish Hyun Sung Park in the first round at UFC Vegas 108 after his comments

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Tatsuro Taira is looking to make Hyun Sung Park pay for his comments.

Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida shares prediction for Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane title fight

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2025

Jailton Almeida believes the upcoming heavyweight title fight is rather easy to call.