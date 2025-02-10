Luke Rockhold slams ‘b*tch’ Sean Strickland following UFC 312 title loss: “Fight like a f*cking man!”

By Josh Evanoff - February 10, 2025

Luke Rockhold has slammed Sean Strickland following his loss at UFC 312 over the weekend.

Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland

‘Tarzan’ returned to the octagon in the main event of the pay-per-view offering from Australia on Saturday. Back for the first time since handing Paulo Costa a split-decision loss last summer, Sean Strickland again faced Dricus du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ famously won the gold from the American by a contentious decision last January.

However, there wasn’t any controversy about Saturday’s main event this time around. Dricus du Plessis dominated Sean Strickland, tagging the former champion early and often. In round four, the South African broke his nose, badly bloodying ‘Tarzan’ in the process. After five rounds, du Plessis retained the gold with a lopsided decision victory.

Since Sean Strickland’s loss at UFC 312, many have taken turns blasting the former middleweight champion. Now, Luke Rockhold is taking aim at ‘Tarzan’. While the two were booked to fight a few years ago, the bout failed to come to fruition. Still, the two have traded shots at one another in interviews and on social media for years now.

Luke Rockhold takes aim at Sean Strickland following lopsided UFC 312 title loss

Speaking with Ariel Helwani earlier today, Luke Rockhold again slammed Sean Strickland. In the interview, the former UFC champion took ‘Tarzan’ to task for talking a lot pre-fight, but not backing up in the cage. Rockhold also mocked Strickland’s comments about “fighting to the death” in the lead-up to his rematch with du Plessis.

“We all watched the fight. We all heard this guy say ‘To the death Dutchman, to the death’. This motherf*cker talks such a big game and then he b*tches out and basically quits in the fight after breaking his nose.” Luke Rockhold stated earlier today, reacting to Sean Strickland’s loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. “What’re you worried about? You’re in a world title fight, that’s all you want, that’s all you’ve dreamed of, and you’re more worried about f*xing your f*cking nose.”

He continued, “…I mean, it shows your true character. That’s what the cage is all about. When has he ever put his a*s on the line and bit down and really went for it, through a whole process of a fight, not the last ten seconds of the round. He’s not finishing any big fights, I can tell you that. Just look at him out there, just talking. Just talking and doing s*it that’s not even him. I’m just tired of fake people.”

What do you make of these comments from former UFC champion Luke Rockhold? Do you agree with his sentiments about Sean Strickland? 

