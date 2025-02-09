Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: ‘He doesn’t go all out’

Belal Muhammad Goes Off on Sean Strickland

In a new video posted on social media, Belal Muhammad added insult to injury, bashing Sean Strickland for having a volatile personality but not having the fighting style to show for it.

“I’ve been saying it forever, Sean sucks,” Muhammad said. “He’s trash, he talks a big game, but he never walks. Even to the fans, sit there and hype him up. ‘He has the best boxing defense, this, this, and that. He’s gonna go to war, and he’s gonna kill. I would bleed for my fans, I would die for my fans. Blah, blah, blah.’ But you go out there and he just jabs and teeps, and he fights like a scared little girl. He doesn’t want to get hit and even when you’re down four rounds he doesn’t go all out. He doesn’t have it in him unless it’s five seconds left in the fight.”

Muhammad doubled down, reminding fans of Strickland’s controversial comments regarding race.

“He wants people to say he’s crazy, he’s nuts, he’s not,” Muhammad continued. “He’s just a racist little clown that’s hiding in a body of a fighter. He’s a coward.”

Muhammad and Strickland have been at odds over the past few months. The UFC welterweight champion has said he wouldn’t mind moving up to 185 pounds to settle his beef with Strickland. Time will tell if the two will eventually share the Octagon.

