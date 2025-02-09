Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: ‘He doesn’t go all out’

By Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes Sean Strickland exposed himself in the main event of UFC 312.

Belal Muhammad

Strickland challenged Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship in a rematch this past Saturday. Strickland didn’t find much success at all this go-around. Du Plessis outstruck him throughout the fight. Strickland failed to find a way to increase his activity and ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Muhammad weighed in after the fight and he didn’t mince words for Strickland.

RELATED: DANA WHITE GIVES HIS THOUGHTS ON SEAN STRICKLAND’S PERFORMANCE AT UFC 312

Belal Muhammad Goes Off on Sean Strickland

In a new video posted on social media, Belal Muhammad added insult to injury, bashing Sean Strickland for having a volatile personality but not having the fighting style to show for it.

“I’ve been saying it forever, Sean sucks,” Muhammad said. “He’s trash, he talks a big game, but he never walks. Even to the fans, sit there and hype him up. ‘He has the best boxing defense, this, this, and that. He’s gonna go to war, and he’s gonna kill. I would bleed for my fans, I would die for my fans. Blah, blah, blah.’ But you go out there and he just jabs and teeps, and he fights like a scared little girl. He doesn’t want to get hit and even when you’re down four rounds he doesn’t go all out. He doesn’t have it in him unless it’s five seconds left in the fight.”

Muhammad doubled down, reminding fans of Strickland’s controversial comments regarding race.

“He wants people to say he’s crazy, he’s nuts, he’s not,” Muhammad continued. “He’s just a racist little clown that’s hiding in a body of a fighter. He’s a coward.”

Muhammad and Strickland have been at odds over the past few months. The UFC welterweight champion has said he wouldn’t mind moving up to 185 pounds to settle his beef with Strickland. Time will tell if the two will eventually share the Octagon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko

Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko? Dana White won't rule out UFC super fight

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Top MMA coach grills Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: 'He wants to be something, but he's not that guy'

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes Sean Strickland has been selling snake oil.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis focused on Khamzat Chimaev next, not Alex Pereira following UFC 312

Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

After another successful title defense at UFC 312, Dricus du Plessis is looking at what’s next, and it isn’t Alex Pereira despite his post-fight tease.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev unloads on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has gone off on Alex Pereira in a series of tweets ahead of their title showdown at UFC 313 next month.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland gives hilarious reaction to broken nose after UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC contender Sean Strickland provided an amusing reaction to his broken nose and defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

Dominick Cruz

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s retirement announcement

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Dana White gives his thoughts on Sean Strickland's performance at UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 9, 2025

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s performance in the main event of UFC 312.

Quillan Salkilld, UFC 312, Bonus, UFC
UFC 312

UFC 312 Bonus Report: Quillan Salkilld one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

The Octagon returned to Sydney for tonight’s UFC 312 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Pros react, UFC 312, UFC
Sean Strickland

Pros react after Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 312 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Sean Strickland

UFC 312 Results: Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - February 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the middleweight title fight rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland.