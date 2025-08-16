Liz Carmouche wins PFL tournament by KO to claim second world title

By Harry Kettle - August 16, 2025

Liz Carmouche was successful in winning the PFL tournament last night to claim her second world championship.

Liz Carmouche

Liz Carmouche is the definition of a trailblazer. In addition to being part of the iconic first women’s fight in the UFC alongside Ronda Rousey, she’s also had an incredibly long and successful career. Even outside of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, she’s been able to win world titles and generally prove that if you’re committed enough, you can continue to improve with age.

RELATED: Liz Carmouche eyes another “quick finish” over Kana Watanabe at PFL 4

Of course, she’s still had setbacks, but Carmouche’s story is one of great triumph. She certainly deserves to be recognized as a pioneer in women’s mixed martial arts, and who knows, maybe she’ll even pop back to the UFC for a fight at some point. Even if she doesn’t, it definitely won’t take away from what she’s been able to achieve.

Last night, Carmouche went head to head with Jena Bishop in the finals of the PFL flyweight tournament. While she certainly had to overcome some adversity, she got the TKO win and won the world title.

 

Carmouche gets it done

It was efficient, it was violent, and it was exactly what we’ve come to expect from Carmouche at this point in her career. She has the kind of durability that deserves to be studied by MMA fighters both young and old, and she proved that she’s still at the top of her game. From here, it’ll be interesting to see what she opts to do next.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Liz Carmouche thus far? Do you believe she will ever make a return to the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

