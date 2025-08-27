Panpayak Jitmuangnon plans to test undefeated Russian’s durability at ONE Friday Fights 122

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 26, 2025

Panpayak “The Angel Warrior” Jitmuangnon accepts his role as the measuring stick for undefeated Russian prospect Asadula Imangazaliev. The veteran striker plans to discover whether the knockout artist can handle elite-level punishment.

The Thai faces Imangazaliev in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 122 on August 29 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The flyweight Muay Thai clash streams live in Asia primetime as the 250-win veteran tests the 9-0 Russian’s credentials.

Panpayak immediately accepted this challenging matchup when ONE Championship presented the opportunity. The former Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion never avoids difficult assignments regardless of opponent credentials.

Imangazaliev brings a terrifying finishing record into their headline encounter. The Dagestani has ended four of his five ONE Friday Fights victories inside the distance with an average fight time exceeding three minutes.

The 29-year-old Thai fighter studied his opponent’s previous performances and identified potential weaknesses to exploit. Panpayak believes Imangazaliev’s impressive record includes a critical flaw that power punching can expose.

Size and reach advantages favor the undefeated Russian challenger. Panpayak acknowledges he’s never faced an opponent with such physical dimensions during his lengthy career spanning Thailand’s most prestigious venues.

“When ONE offered me this fight against Asadula, I immediately accepted the fight. I’ve never been a picky person. I’m ready to fight anyone ONE Championship puts in front of me,” Panpayak said.

“Asadula is an aggressive fighter with a variety of weapons. But I think his weakness is that he hasn’t been hit by a heavy weapon yet, so his durability might not be great.”

Panpayak Jitmuangnon seeks career-defining performance

Recent performances have left Panpayak unsatisfied despite winning two of his last three fights. The seven-time Muay Thai World Champion wants to deliver his best version against dangerous opposition.

His injury recovery allowed consistent training that restored his physical condition to peak levels. Panpayak learned valuable defensive lessons from his previous encounter with Egor Bikrev.

“I’m not completely satisfied with my performance in the last three fights. But I’m confident I’ll do much better in this one,” he said.

“If I can get through this fight, my confidence will be back to maximum.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ritu Phogat continues her journey back to title contention against dangerous opposition. The wrestling specialist faces Japanese judoka Itsuki Hirata in a grappling showcase that could determine future championship opportunities.

Adrian “The Phenom” Lee balances content creation with championship ambitions as he documents his rising career. The 19-year-old fighter uses social media to connect with fans while maintaining focus on his primary goal of MMA success.

Natalie Salcedo brings undefeated confidence into her ONE Championship debut against seasoned competition. The American newcomer faces Macarena Aragon determined to prove her perfect record translates against elite-level opposition.

Tye Ruotolo refuses to ease into mixed martial arts competition gradually. He targets an immediate statement victory against undefeated Adrian Lee in his highly anticipated MMA debut.

Jarred Brooks gets his chance to silence a persistent critic when he faces Mansur Malachiev in flyweight action. The former strawweight champion moves up a weight class to settle their long-standing rivalry against the dangerous Dagestani contender.

Japanese legend Takeru Segawa prepares for warfare when he faces Denis Puric in front of his home crowd. The former K-1 Champion seeks another shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon by delivering a statement victory against a dangerous Bosnian-Canadian striker.

Jackie Buntan found her most loyal training partner in an unlikely companion. The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion credits her rescue dog Jack with providing emotional support throughout her rise to glory.

Nabil Anane steps outside his comfort zone when he makes his kickboxing debut against a former ONE World Champion. The undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king faces his biggest test yet as he chases two-sport glory against proven elite competition.