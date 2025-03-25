Sean Brady explains post-fight trash talk to Leon Edwards: ‘F*** him and his whole team’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 25, 2025

Sean Brady has some choice words for Leon Edwards and his team.

Sean Brady

Brady and Edwards collided in the main event of UFC London this past Saturday. “Rocky” didn’t have an answer for his opponent’s grappling and it cost him. Brady locked up a guillotine choke in the fourth round to secure the submission finish.

Some were surprised when Brady added insult to injury with his comments during the post-fight press conference, but the Philadelphia native says there’s more to the story.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS’ CORNER TRASHED OVER UFC LONDON ADVICE AMID ONE-SIDED LOSS TO SEAN BRADY

Brady Claims Edwards’ Team Has Sour Grapes

While not exactly rare, it isn’t too often to see a winning fighter hold a grudge with his fallen opponent. That’s the case with Sean Brady, however, as he appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” to reveal that Leon Edwards and his team gave him the cold shoulder post-fight (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Personally, f*ck Leon,” Brady said. “F*ck him and his whole team, and that’s how I feel about the whole situation. I went up to him and was like, ‘Yo man, you’re a great champion.’ He just kind of brushed me off. Obviously, he’s upset, but even his whole team, I tried to say, what’s up. They were corny as sh*t, too, so it was just whack. My coaches didn’t even go over there. They were like, ‘F*ck that, we’re not saying sh*t to these dudes.’”

Brady also said he wishes he would’ve been more abrasive with his antics towards Edwards given what transpired after the fight. He described the former UFC Welterweight Champion as being “salty” after his loss. It’s a frustrating time for “Rocky,” who went from being on top of the 170-pound weight class to being outmatched twice in front of a favorable crowd.

Time will tell if Edwards can get back to the top of the heap at welterweight. As for Brady, his stock has never been higher. He went from being the No. 5-ranked UFC welterweight, to defeating the No. 1-ranked contender. Suddenly, a title opportunity possibly looms for Brady.

