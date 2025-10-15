Kyle Nelson explains move back up to lightweight, plans to KO Matt Frevola early at UFC Vancouver

Kyle Nelson will be returning to lightweight at UFC Vancouver and is confident he will have success.

Nelson has been campaigning to fight on any card in Canada, but he wasn’t on any of the Toronto, Montreal, or Edmonton cards recently. But he will get the chance to fight back home in Canada on Saturday at UFC Vancouver when he takes on Matt Frevola.

“After my last fight, we let the UFC know I was interested in moving back up to lightweight,” Nelson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They seemed on board with it, and then, for the Vancouver card, we got offered a 145lbs fight, and I loved the opponent. But I spent a year preparing for 155, so to go back down, it wouldn’t have been possible. At least not for Vancouver.”

Although he planned to move up to lightweight, Nelson did get offered a featherweight fight. But, after he turned it down, the UFC offered him Matt Frevola, which he immediately accepted.

“We had been in talks for the UFC,” Nelson added. “As soon as we heard Vancouver was official, we talked to them again. They said they’d try to get me on. We didn’t hear anything for a while. They announced so many other fights; they announced 11 fights or something. I was losing hope, but we got the offer for Matt Frevola, and we jumped on it right away.”

Kyle Nelson expects to KO Matt Frevola

Nelson was excited to fight a big-name opponent like Frevola. He knows it should be a fan-friendly fight for the fans.

But, the Canadian has confidence that his power will be much better at lightweight and he will be able to KO Frevola at UFC Vancouver.

“I think I am going to push myself even more at 155, being able to train at my full capacity… I’m going out there to do my best to put Matt out early,” Nelson said.

If Nelson gets his hand raised, he hopes for a quick turnaround to start working his way up the lightweight rankings.

“I prefer consistency. If I can turn right around in December or January, I’d love to keep the ball rolling,” Nelson concluded.