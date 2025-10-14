Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206 with Kyle Nelson and Davey Grant

By Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206

The 206th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vancouver.

We’re first joined by UFC lightweight Kyle Nelson (0:46). We close things out chatting with UFC bantamweight Davey Grant (14:39).

Kyle Nelson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vancouver fight against Matt Frevola. Kyle talks about his layoff and getting the chance to fight in Canada again. He then talks about why he’s moving back up to lightweight and how that decision happened. Kyle talks about fighting a well-known guy in Matt, and the style matchup between them. He then shares his prediction for the bout and what a win would do for him.

Davey Grant comes on to discuss his UFC Vancouver bout against Charles Jourdain. Davey talks about making a rather quick turnaround and how happy he is about then. He talks about moving to Las Vegas full-time and training at Syndicate. Davey talks about going into Emery territory to face Jourdain and what he has made of his UFC tenure. He then shares a prediction for the bout and where a win puts him in the division.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

