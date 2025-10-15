Tengnueng Fairtex “ready to attack in every way” in ONE Friday Fights 129 main event

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 14, 2025
Tengnueng Fairtex

Weight class adjustments fuel Tengnueng Fairtex’s confidence heading into his most dangerous assignment. The Thai veteran believes dropping pounds unlocked the speed and power necessary to overcome youth and aggression.

Tengnueng faces Tun Min Aung in a 165-pound Muay Thai main event at ONE Friday Fights 129 on Friday, October 17, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 33-year-old Fairtex Training Center product seeks redemption after his knockout loss to Maksim Bakhtin at ONE Friday Fights 121 forced him to reconsider his fighting weight.

Nearly two decades of experience and over 100 professional bouts prepared Tengnueng for every challenge imaginable. But the 19-year-old Myanmar sensation represents a different kind of danger entirely. Tun Min Aung compiled a staggering 45-2-7 record through relentless pressure that dismantles opponents.

The southpaw striker studied his opponent’s shocking knockout loss to Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 88. That head-kick finish revealed vulnerabilities Tengnueng plans to exploit when opportunities arise. His own comeback victory over Germain Kpoghomou at ONE Friday Fights 108 proved his finishing power remains intact despite being dropped twice early.

Lightweight proved too heavy for Tengnueng’s frame. Fighting at a size and reach disadvantage neutralized his offensive weapons and made victories harder to secure. This matchup at 165 pounds represents a strategic fresh start before eventually dropping to featherweight.

“For this fight, I’m facing Tun Min Aung, an opponent who is slightly taller than me. The age gap is not a problem because I’ve prepared myself to be in peak condition, too,” he said.

“The most dangerous point about him is his punches. He’s a southpaw like me, so I have to be very careful.”

Tengnueng Fairtex targets six-figure contract breakthrough

Tun Min Aung’s devastating power earned him a second-round TKO over Chatpet Lampang Sports School at ONE Friday Fights 110. The teenager followed that performance with a third-round stoppage of Tuan Quoc Tran, establishing himself as one of the division’s most feared finishers.

Tengnueng Fairtex recognizes the threat but believes his own destructive capabilities match anything the Myanmar striker brings. Both men understand this collision likely ends with whoever lands clean first claiming victory. The veteran feels lighter, faster, and sharper after cutting weight gradually.

The transformation rejuvenated his pursuit of a $100,000 contract to join ONE Championship’s main roster. That goal drives every training session as he prepares to showcase his true potential.

“I’ve studied and seen that he made a mistake once and was caught with a head kick, which led to a knockout loss. If he is careless again, I might be able to exploit that spot,” he said.

“Right now, my confidence is 100 percent. My body is in perfect shape, and I am ready to secure the win again. I want the fans to wait and watch. I will be absolutely fierce in the ring again.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon embraces new role in life: "It's a father-and-son thing"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025
Yuki Yoza
Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza targets Superlek's mental fortitude: "I want to break that strong spirit"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2025

Mental warfare drives Yuki Yoza’s preparation for the biggest test of his career. The Japanese striker believes shattering Superlek’s legendary composure represents the key to victory.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali meets Malaysian Prime Minister: "It was truly an honor"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

A 90-minute conversation with Malaysia’s Prime Minister confirmed Johan Ghazali‘s influence extends beyond the ring. The teenage sensation discussed combat sports and national pride with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Marcelo Garcia
ONE Championship

Marcelo Garcia faces Lachlan Giles in lightweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty meets modern innovation when generations collide in Bangkok, Thailand. Marcelo Garcia continues his inspirational comeback journey against an Australian who built his reputation by toppling giants.

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane details story behind One Piece fascination: "The character just fits me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 10, 2025

Pop culture bleeds into combat sports when fighters discover characters that mirror their souls. Nabil Anane found his reflection in Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber-bodied pirate whose boundless ambition matches the young champion’s hunger for glory.

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison returns to ONE Championship in kickboxing clash against Shinji Suzuki

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025
Stephen Irvine
ONE Championship

Stephen Irvine identifies fatal flaw in opponent's approach: "He's crazy, I'm calculated"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 9, 2025

Technical precision defeats reckless aggression when fighters understand the difference between chaos and control. Stephen Irvine built his game around exploiting opponents who mistake fury for effectiveness.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrade defends Bantamweight World Title against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 38

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2025

Championship gold gets tested when ONE Championship closes 2025 with back-to-back title fights. Fabricio Andrade risks everything against a submission specialist who has tormented every opponent standing between him and glory.

Rambong
ONE Championship

Rambong reveals winning factor against Stephen Irvine at ONE Friday Fights 128: "Whoever is mentally tougher"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 8, 2025

Knockout defeats create two types of fighters — those who shrink from pressure and those who weaponize pain into something dangerous. Rambong Sor Therapat belongs firmly in the second category.

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Adriano Moraes at ONE 172
Yuya Wakamatsu

Yuya Wakamatsu embraces do-or-die mentality: "I'll fight as if it's my last"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 7, 2025

For Yuya Wakamatsu, defending his ONE Flyweight MMA World Title carries stakes that transcend sport — failure simply isn’t survivable in his mind.