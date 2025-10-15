Tengnueng Fairtex “ready to attack in every way” in ONE Friday Fights 129 main event

Weight class adjustments fuel Tengnueng Fairtex’s confidence heading into his most dangerous assignment. The Thai veteran believes dropping pounds unlocked the speed and power necessary to overcome youth and aggression.

Tengnueng faces Tun Min Aung in a 165-pound Muay Thai main event at ONE Friday Fights 129 on Friday, October 17, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 33-year-old Fairtex Training Center product seeks redemption after his knockout loss to Maksim Bakhtin at ONE Friday Fights 121 forced him to reconsider his fighting weight.

Nearly two decades of experience and over 100 professional bouts prepared Tengnueng for every challenge imaginable. But the 19-year-old Myanmar sensation represents a different kind of danger entirely. Tun Min Aung compiled a staggering 45-2-7 record through relentless pressure that dismantles opponents.

The southpaw striker studied his opponent’s shocking knockout loss to Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 88. That head-kick finish revealed vulnerabilities Tengnueng plans to exploit when opportunities arise. His own comeback victory over Germain Kpoghomou at ONE Friday Fights 108 proved his finishing power remains intact despite being dropped twice early.

Lightweight proved too heavy for Tengnueng’s frame. Fighting at a size and reach disadvantage neutralized his offensive weapons and made victories harder to secure. This matchup at 165 pounds represents a strategic fresh start before eventually dropping to featherweight.

“For this fight, I’m facing Tun Min Aung, an opponent who is slightly taller than me. The age gap is not a problem because I’ve prepared myself to be in peak condition, too,” he said.

“The most dangerous point about him is his punches. He’s a southpaw like me, so I have to be very careful.”

Tengnueng Fairtex targets six-figure contract breakthrough

Tun Min Aung’s devastating power earned him a second-round TKO over Chatpet Lampang Sports School at ONE Friday Fights 110. The teenager followed that performance with a third-round stoppage of Tuan Quoc Tran, establishing himself as one of the division’s most feared finishers.

Tengnueng Fairtex recognizes the threat but believes his own destructive capabilities match anything the Myanmar striker brings. Both men understand this collision likely ends with whoever lands clean first claiming victory. The veteran feels lighter, faster, and sharper after cutting weight gradually.

The transformation rejuvenated his pursuit of a $100,000 contract to join ONE Championship’s main roster. That goal drives every training session as he prepares to showcase his true potential.

“I’ve studied and seen that he made a mistake once and was caught with a head kick, which led to a knockout loss. If he is careless again, I might be able to exploit that spot,” he said.

“Right now, my confidence is 100 percent. My body is in perfect shape, and I am ready to secure the win again. I want the fans to wait and watch. I will be absolutely fierce in the ring again.”