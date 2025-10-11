UFC Vancouver’s Kyle Nelson says Matt Frevola’s “been put down before”, and fans are “going to see that again”

Kyle Nelson foresees an electric fight and an emphatic ending to his UFC Vancouver fight with Matt Frevola. This was expressed in a recent interview for MMA Canada. Nelson had an online post a few months ago about how the Canadians went undefeated last time the UFC came to Vancouver, and that he has the desire to keep that trend going on October 18th.

There are quite a few Canadian combatants on this card, with names like Jasmine Jasudavicius, Aiemann Zahabi, Charles Jourdain, and Mike Malott featured. When touching on the spread of Canadian combatants who bolster this looming British Columbia-based UFC Fight Night offering, Nelson said,

“I’ve trained with with Aiemann [Zahabi] a bit over at Tristar. Obviously like you said I’ve trained with Mike [Malott], I don’t know for like 10 years or something like that. Like he’s the; he came up with my head coach and then he spent a bunch of time in Alpha Male. So then we’d only see him every now and then, but now he’s back here full time.” “Training with Jazz [Jasudavicius] a little bit at Niagara Top Team too and Kyle Prepolec, he’s been coming out. So, we kind of got a good group of Canadian UFC guys all fighting on this same card and we all get to train together. So, I think everybody’s going to be looking extra sharp for this one.”

UFC Vancouver will get a barnburner bout with Nelson vs. Frevola

Nelson’s opponent here, Matt Frevola has had some massive fights across his resume and is looking to rebound from some setbacks to Benoit Saint Denis and Fares Ziam. Frevola also has some wins over guys like Drew Dober, Luis Pena, Jalin Turner, and ‘The Steamrolla’ also fought Arman Tsarukyan.

When commenting on Matt Frevola’s resume and skill set that he is coming into this one, Nelson stated,

“Yeah, I mean he’s fought a ton of great competition and obviously we’ve seen, you know, some mixed results for him. I think, I mean this is going to be one of my first fights. I mean I fought at lightweight back in London.” “But I think this is going to be my real introduction to the lightweight division and I think a guy like Matt Frevola who’s fought, you know, some of the best guys in the division is going to be a great test for me. I think I’m going to be able to prove myself and be coming in with a little bit more power than I did at at 145.” “And as we’ve seen, you know, Frevola, he’s been hit and he’s been put down before. So, I think we’re probably going to see that again.”

As the 34-year-old enters the lightweight scene against an ex-foe of Arman Tsarukyan, who in January was supposed to be fighting for the UFC lightweight title. In terms of how this fight can potentially inform his trajectory in this new weight category in a positive way if he gets his ideal outcome, Nelson quipped,