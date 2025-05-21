Iowa wrestling trolls Bo Nickal following defeat to Reinier de Ridder

By Harry Kettle - May 21, 2025

Iowa wrestling have trolled Bo Nickal in the wake of his one-sided defeat at the hands of Reinier de Ridder recently.

Bo Nickal weigh-in

As we know, Reinier de Ridder defeated Bo Nickal in their recent UFC Des Moines showdown. While many knew it was going to be the toughest test of Bo’s career up to this point in mixed martial arts, few could’ve expected how one-sided it would be. The wrestling sensation was controlled and dominated in pretty much every department, with de Ridder proving that he is an elite middleweight contender.

RELATED: UFC Hall of Famer defends Bo Nickal following first career loss in Des Moines

One thing we know to be true about Nickal is that his amateur wrestling background is stellar. Throughout the course of his time in the sport, he was able to have a great deal of success over many different athletes. That includes victories over several members of the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team, which Bo himself even noted during the build-up to fight night.

In an interview after the fight, de Ridder joked that he was expecting some kind of reward or care package from the team for defeating Nickal. As it turns out, they actually followed through and made it happen.

 

Iowa gifts de Ridder some presents after Nickal win

Between the hat and the pieces of merchandise, this was a pretty nice haul for Reinier de Ridder. Of course, this was just a lighthearted joke, and we imagine that’s exactly how Bo Nickal will view it as he attempts to bounce back from the first loss of his blossoming MMA career.

What do you believe should be next for Bo Nickal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bo Nickal Reinier de Ridder UFC

