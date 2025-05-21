Joaquin Buckley hits out at Sean Brady for turning down Kamaru Usman fight

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has hit out at Sean Brady for reportedly turning down a main event fight against Kamaru Usman.

As we know, Joaquin Buckley is a top contender in the welterweight division right now. He has been on an absolute tear, mowing through some top quality names like Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque and Colby Covington. At UFC Atlanta, however, he will face arguably his toughest test to date as he prepares to throw down with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman interested in bout with Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC comeback: “Let’s bang it out”

For Kamaru, this is a chance to prove that he still belongs at the top of the division. For Buckley, though, he could vault himself into legitimate title contention – especially if he’s able to get a finish. Either way, though, this is Joaquin’s biggest fight to date, and you can bet that he’s training as hard as he possibly can in order to put forward his best effort against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

In a recent interview, however, Buckley suggested that the fight may not have been his in the first place if it wasn’t for Sean Brady.