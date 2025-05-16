Khamzat Chimaev opens as favorite in UFC 319 main event vs Dricus du Plessis

By Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has opened as a betting favorite ahead of his UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov

At UFC 319 on August 16, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship. It’s a moment that has been a long time coming for ‘Borz’, who has been on the rise in the promotion for five years now. Ever since his debut, he has been tipped for greatness – and in truth, it took a lot longer than many people imagined for us to get to this point.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev finally booked for middleweight title fight at UFC 319

Now, though, he’ll finally get a crack at having UFC gold wrapped around his waist. In order for Chimaev to finally climb to the top of the mountain, though, he’ll have to overcome an incredibly tough challenge in the form of du Plessis. While a lot of people like to laugh and joke about DDP’s abilities, the fact of the matter is that he has beaten some of the greats at middleweight including Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

He’s no joke, and he needs to be taken seriously. With that being said, if you ask DraftKings, Chimaev is still the favorite to leave Chicago as middleweight champion.

du Plessis is the underdog vs Chimaev?

The odds suggest that Khamzat Chimaev is a -198 favorite. On the flip side, the reigning champion du Plessis is listed as a +164 underdog. Given the hype that’s been surrounding Khamzat for so long now, we’d actually say that’s pretty generous to the South African.

Still, he’ll be hungry to go out there and prove everyone wrong, just as he’s done so many times before.

Do you believe these odds are fair? If the answer is no, how would you have listed them? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

T.J. Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw admits to being “delusionally optimistic” in title fight with Aljamain Sterling

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025
Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg reacts to Amanda Nunes coming out of retirement

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has reacted to Amanda Nunes’ plan to come out of retirement and return to the UFC.

Julian Erosa
UFC

Julian Erosa expects to secure D'Arce choke against Melquizael Costa at UFC Vegas 106

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Julian Erosa is ecstatic to be making a quick turnaround.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo avoids surgery for knee injury, anxious to get back into the Octagon

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo should be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul vows to "embarrass" Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and make him "quit"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Jake Paul is oozing with confidence ahead of his boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California.

Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21

Darren Till vows to 'annihilate' fellow UFC veteran in Friday boxing match

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025
Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria suggests UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev could still happen at welterweight

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is among the biggest the UFC can make right now. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening. At least, not yet.

Gilbert Burns Rocky Balboa
UFC

Gilbert Burns planning Rocky Balboa-style comeback starting with UFC Vegas 106

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025

As he draws closer to the age of 39, Gilbert Burns believes a movielike comeback story could be his destiny.

Ian Machado Garry suit
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry would rather be a celebrity than UFC champion, says Jack Della Maddalena's coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena’s team believes Ian Machado Garry needs to focus more on fighting than his brand.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria calls Islam Makhachev a 'coward' for avoiding UFC lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025

Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev are in a war of words following the UFC’s bombshell announcement.