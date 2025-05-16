UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results: Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales tip the scales in ‘Sin City’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 16, 2025

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Vegas 106, and we have ourselves a main event.

Gilbert Burns UFC weigh in

Headlining Saturday’s show inside the UFC Apex will be a seasoned welterweight looking to avoid his third loss in a row. To do so, he will need to overcome the surging undefeated 170-pounder Michael Morales. Burns and Morales tipped the scales for the weigh-ins and have reached their target weights.

Burns clocked in at 170 pounds, while Morales weighed in at 170.5 pounds. As for the light heavyweight co-main event, that matchup is also intact ahead of fight night. Paul Craig’s weight was 205 pounds on Friday morning, while Rofolfo Bellato clocked in at 205.5 pounds.

RELATED: GILBERT BURNS PLANNING ROCKY BALBOA-STYLE COMEBACK STARTING WITH UFC VEGAS 106

UFC Vegas 106 Weigh-in Results

Also scheduled for the main card will be a lightweight battle between Sodiq Yusuff and Mairon Santos. Both Yusuff and Santos clock in at 155.5 pounds. Weights were also the same for the middleweight and featherweight main card fights at 185.5 and 145 pounds, respectively.

Here’s a look at the full UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Michael Morales (170.5)
  • Paul Craig (205) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (205.5)
  • Sodiq Yusuff (155.5) vs. Mairon Santos (155.5)
  • Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (185.5)
  • Julian Erosa (145) vs. Melquizael Costa (145)

Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Gabe Green (154.5) vs. Matheus Camilo (155)
  • Jared Gordon (156) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)
  • Yadier del Valle (145.5) vs. Connor Matthews (145)
  • Luana Santos (136) vs. Tainara Lisboa (135.5)
  • Elise Reed (115) vs. Denise Gomes (115)
  • Hyun Sung Park (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (126)
  • Tecia Pennington (114.5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Be sure to visit the BJPenn.com homepage this Saturday. We’ll be bringing you live coverage of the event from the first preliminary fight all the way to the main event. We’ll be posting live results and video highlights throughout the show. On Sunday, we’ll be bringing you updates from the fallout of fight night and the potential implications going forward.

