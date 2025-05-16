UFC Vegas 106 weigh-in results: Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales tip the scales in ‘Sin City’

The weigh-in results are in for UFC Vegas 106, and we have ourselves a main event.

Headlining Saturday’s show inside the UFC Apex will be a seasoned welterweight looking to avoid his third loss in a row. To do so, he will need to overcome the surging undefeated 170-pounder Michael Morales. Burns and Morales tipped the scales for the weigh-ins and have reached their target weights.

Burns clocked in at 170 pounds, while Morales weighed in at 170.5 pounds. As for the light heavyweight co-main event, that matchup is also intact ahead of fight night. Paul Craig’s weight was 205 pounds on Friday morning, while Rofolfo Bellato clocked in at 205.5 pounds.

