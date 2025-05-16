Jake Paul wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in PFL MMA debut
Jake Paul has shockingly called for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk for his mixed martial arts debut with the PFL.
As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure within the world of combat sports. While a lot of people may not like it, he’s been able to do some interesting things in boxing since arriving on the scene. From fighting legends to being a champion for women’s boxing, ‘The Problem Child’ has certainly made a name for himself.
Of course, he’s also (kind of) dipped his toe into the waters of mixed martial arts, signing a deal with PFL a few years back. However, he has yet to compete for the promotion, with many wondering whether or not it’ll ever actually happen.
In a recent interview, Paul made it clear that he still wants to do it – and he also suggested that he could square off with none other than heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Jake Paul and Oleksandr Usyk are officially in discussions for an MMA fight next year 😳 pic.twitter.com/qPr8cwznEq
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 15, 2025
Paul lays out PFL plans
Paul: “[I wanna] test my skills in the cage, and that’s something I’m super super interested in. I think it would be a very big spectacle, Nate Diaz is still ducking.”
A member of Jake’s team proceeded to say the following.
“Usyk has called out Jake multiple times in MMA. They’ve been in touch with us behind the scenes saying they wanna do that fight in 2026, so that’s something we definitely wanna pursue.”
Paul: “I haven’t started any MMA training, so it’ll definitely be interesting. We’re looking at 2026 for that as a possibility.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jake Paul Oleksandr Usyk Professional Fighters League (PFL)