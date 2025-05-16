Jake Paul wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in PFL MMA debut

By Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

Jake Paul has shockingly called for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk for his mixed martial arts debut with the PFL.

Jake Paul

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure within the world of combat sports. While a lot of people may not like it, he’s been able to do some interesting things in boxing since arriving on the scene. From fighting legends to being a champion for women’s boxing, ‘The Problem Child’ has certainly made a name for himself.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s PFL debut is tentatively scheduled for fall 2025: “It will happen!”

Of course, he’s also (kind of) dipped his toe into the waters of mixed martial arts, signing a deal with PFL a few years back. However, he has yet to compete for the promotion, with many wondering whether or not it’ll ever actually happen.

In a recent interview, Paul made it clear that he still wants to do it – and he also suggested that he could square off with none other than heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk.

 

Paul lays out PFL plans

Paul: “[I wanna] test my skills in the cage, and that’s something I’m super super interested in. I think it would be a very big spectacle, Nate Diaz is still ducking.”

A member of Jake’s team proceeded to say the following.

“Usyk has called out Jake multiple times in MMA. They’ve been in touch with us behind the scenes saying they wanna do that fight in 2026, so that’s something we definitely wanna pursue.”

Paul: “I haven’t started any MMA training, so it’ll definitely be interesting. We’re looking at 2026 for that as a possibility.”

Would you be interested in seeing this happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Oleksandr Usyk Professional Fighters League (PFL)

