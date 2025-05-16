Jake Paul wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in PFL MMA debut

Jake Paul has shockingly called for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk for his mixed martial arts debut with the PFL.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty controversial figure within the world of combat sports. While a lot of people may not like it, he’s been able to do some interesting things in boxing since arriving on the scene. From fighting legends to being a champion for women’s boxing, ‘The Problem Child’ has certainly made a name for himself.

Of course, he’s also (kind of) dipped his toe into the waters of mixed martial arts, signing a deal with PFL a few years back. However, he has yet to compete for the promotion, with many wondering whether or not it’ll ever actually happen.

In a recent interview, Paul made it clear that he still wants to do it – and he also suggested that he could square off with none other than heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk.