Khamzat Chimaev shoots down retirement rumors ahead of UFC 319, targets Jack Della Maddalena after Du Plessis

By Cole Shelton - August 6, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319 next Saturday. It’s an intriguing fight, but in the lead-up, reports have indicated that Chimaev could retire after UFC 319.

However, Khamzat Chimaev says that isn’t the case, as he wants to be as active as possible and wants to turn around to fight in October in Abu Dhabi.

“I need money bro. This is not enough, just to go for the one title. Hopefully if I don’t get injured or some stuff, gonna defend the belt or fight for other belt in Abu Dhabi, as well,” Chimaev said to ESPN.

If Chimaev wins and becomes the champ, he plans to fight again quickly, but it may not be at middleweight. Instead, he has his eyes set on other titles.

Khamzat Chimaev targets Jack Della Maddalena

Khamzat Chimaev has fought at welterweight in the UFC in the past, and he’s confident he can make that weight. With that, if he wins the middleweight belt, he’s open to facing Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title, or fighting for the light heavyweight title.

“I work with a new coach and talk to him about going down again to 170. He said gimme a couple months and I’m gonna make it. I don’t know who is the champ there, this Australian guy,” Chimaev said. “Would be a good fight for me. Go down, fight with him as well, take the belt there. If I go up, there is Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, they’re fighting now. Whoever’s winning, I can fight for that belt, as well.”

Chimaev believes fighting at 170 or 205 is a possibility as he wants to be a three-weight champ and stack up as many belts as possible.

Khamzat Chimaev is 14-0 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Robert Whittaker. He has notable wins over Kamaru Usman, Kevin Holland, and Gilbert Burns.

