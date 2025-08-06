Khamzat Chimaev shoots down retirement rumors ahead of UFC 319, targets Jack Della Maddalena after Du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Chimaev is set to challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 319 next Saturday. It’s an intriguing fight, but in the lead-up, reports have indicated that Chimaev could retire after UFC 319.

However, Khamzat Chimaev says that isn’t the case, as he wants to be as active as possible and wants to turn around to fight in October in Abu Dhabi.

“I need money bro. This is not enough, just to go for the one title. Hopefully if I don’t get injured or some stuff, gonna defend the belt or fight for other belt in Abu Dhabi, as well,” Chimaev said to ESPN.

If Chimaev wins and becomes the champ, he plans to fight again quickly, but it may not be at middleweight. Instead, he has his eyes set on other titles.