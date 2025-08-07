Arman Tsarukyan firmly believes that UFC rival Ilia Topuria is ducking him
UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan believes that the reigning champion, Ilia Topuria, is currently ducking him.
For the longest time now, Arman Tsarukyan has been calling for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. After pulling out against Islam Makhachev at the last minute due to injury, some wondered when his next opportunity would arrive. It certainly doesn’t help his case that he hasn’t fought since then, whereas other lightweights have been a bit more active.
The current champion at 155 pounds, as we know, is Ilia Topuria. Ilia clearly has a problem with Tsarukyan and vice versa, with ‘El Matador’ making it crystal clear that he isn’t interested in facing Arman for the belt – despite rumors suggesting that it’s on the cards.
During a recent interview, Tsarukyan made it known that he’s ready to go, and that he feels as if Topuria is actively avoiding him.
Tsarukyan believes Topuria is ducking him
“He feels that he’s going to lose that fight, and it’s better to give the belt and then like go up or wait to see what happens with me because he knows I’m a big problem for him,” Tsarukyan told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a media day scrum. “I’m going to get his title, he knows that, and he wants an easy fight with Paddy (Pimblett) or (Justin) Gaethje or someone, just make money and defend, but with me, it’s going to be hard for him.”
“I already told them I’m ready September or October,” Tsarukyan said. “I’m in shape and I train twice a day. I’m healthy now, so if they tell me October with somebody and December with Ilia, for sure.”
