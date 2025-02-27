Sam-A planning to “make up for lost time” at ONE 172 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 26, 2025

Former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has done it all. And at 41 years old, he’s on a mission to do it all again.   

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

The Thai legend meets former strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella for the weight bracket’s interim kickboxing crown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.  

When Sam-A retired from competition in 2021, it wasn’t on his terms. The striking great was dealing with multiple personal problems that forced his hand.

Having fought back to fitness, returned to ONE, and won three of his four outings, Sam-A’s destiny is in his own hands. He now gets to choose how he goes out. But he’s far from done, and he wants to add more gold to his collection in the meantime. 

“I feel that my job wasn’t done properly here. This time, I will come back to nail everything. And I will do my best to make up for lost time,” he said. 

“My number one motivation is my family. And if I become the World Champion again, I will make up for the time I lost. Because I regret the lost time, I want to make up for it and do my best.” 

Sam-A seeking KO victory over Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella are two of the best strikers in the strawweight kickboxing world. But Sam-A believes he’s just that bit better than his Canadian-Italian counterpart. 

With 433 fights to his name, the Thai striker will certainly hold the experience factor. Furthermore, he believes it will allow him to knockout Di Bella and claim the ONE Interim Strawweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE 172. 

“What I have as an advantage over him is probably more powerful strikes,” he said. 

“If I get a chance, I will knock him out. We have to wait and see in the ring. Right now, I can’t tell if this fight will be long or short, but if I see a chance, I will finish him.” 

