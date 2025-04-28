Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to train former soccer star Patrice Evra ahead of PFL debut: “I’m going to teach you”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is open to training Patrice Evra ahead of his MMA debut.

Evra is a former captain for both Manchester United and the France men’s national team in his career. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest full-backs of his generation, and at age 43, he will be making his MMA debut at PFL Paris on May 23 at the Accor Arena.

Ahead of his debut, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to Patrice Evra and offered to train him ahead of his debut next month.

Khabib Nurmagomedov checks in with Patrice @Evra ahead of the former French football captain's PFL MMA Debut on Friday 23rd May

“Finally you called me,” Nurmagomedov said during the call… “I told you many times, send me location and I’m going to find you. Send location, tell me where are you? When I see you, you have to be ready and that’s it. Other things, I’m going to take care of. I’m going to teach you how to smash people.”

Nurmagomedov told Evra he also didn’t need to do this or train, but the former soccer star says he is doing this seriously and wanted to learn from Nurmagomedov.

“I need to train,” Evra said. “I need to take it seriously. You know how much respect I have for you, for the sport so that’s why I really need to have a training session with you. Because I want to know from the best.”

