Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to train former soccer star Patrice Evra ahead of PFL debut: “I’m going to teach you”
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is open to training Patrice Evra ahead of his MMA debut.
Evra is a former captain for both Manchester United and the France men’s national team in his career. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest full-backs of his generation, and at age 43, he will be making his MMA debut at PFL Paris on May 23 at the Accor Arena.
Ahead of his debut, Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke to Patrice Evra and offered to train him ahead of his debut next month.
Khabib Nurmagomedov checks in with Patrice Evra ahead of the former French football captain's PFL MMA Debut on Friday 23rd May
— PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) April 28, 2025
“Finally you called me,” Nurmagomedov said during the call… “I told you many times, send me location and I’m going to find you. Send location, tell me where are you? When I see you, you have to be ready and that’s it. Other things, I’m going to take care of. I’m going to teach you how to smash people.”
Nurmagomedov told Evra he also didn’t need to do this or train, but the former soccer star says he is doing this seriously and wanted to learn from Nurmagomedov.
“I need to train,” Evra said. “I need to take it seriously. You know how much respect I have for you, for the sport so that’s why I really need to have a training session with you. Because I want to know from the best.”
Patrice Evra believes learning from Khabib Nurmagomedov will help him. Nurmagomedov also wants to train the soccer star ahead of his debut and help him win his fight.
Patrice Evra plans to put on a show at PFL Paris
Patrice Evra doesn’t have his opponent set, but regardless of how he fights, he is confident he will get his hand raised and will put on a show.
“You guys should know by now: I love this game too!” Evra said in a statement. “I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me. I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”
Evra did call out Uruguayan soccer legend Luis Suarez whom he feuded with years. During a game in 2011, Suarez allegedly taunted Evra with racist language and received an eight-game suspension as a result, and now Evra wants to settle the dispute in the cage.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC