Dustin Poirier makes special request of rapper Lil Wayne for final UFC fight
Dustin Poirier will compete in the final fight of is incredible UFC career this July, and he hopes rapper Lil Wayne will be a part of it.
Poirier’s retirement fight will headline UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans, in his home state of Louisiana. His opponent will be Max Holloway, one of the chief rivals of his career.
It’s already going to be a very special night for Poirier, but he’s hoping to make it even better.
Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, Poirier revealed that he’d like Lil Wayne to walk him out for the fight. It would be an awesome moment, given that Poirier walked out to the Wayne song Drop the World in his first UFC fight.
Dustin Poirier wants to walk out with Lil Wayne
“My first fight in the UFC, when I fought Josh Grispi, I walked out to Lil Wayne,” Poirier told Helwani. “If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans, I’ll walk out to Lil Wayne… If he does Drop the World, I’ll come out to it for my last fight.”
Wayne seemingly hasn’t responded to this awesome suggestion from Poirier yet. However, it would not be surprising if the rapper took the opportunity, as a proud Louisiana native himself.
Dustin Poirier made his UFC debut back in 2012, defeating Grispi by unanimous decision. He has fought 31 times since, challenging three times for the lightweight title, first against Khabib Nurmagomedov, then against Charles Oliveira, and most recently against Islam Makhachev, who he pushed to the limit. While he came up short each time, he has beaten some of the best lightweights of multiple generations, including Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor (twice), Anthony Pettis, Dan Hooker, Eddie Alvarez, Jim Miller, and Holloway (twice). His second win over Holloway earned him the UFC interim lightweight title. He is technically 30-9 as a pro — but apparently, his record is missing nine other victories. Needless to say, he is a legend. Enough of one that he could easily find himself walking to the Octagon with Lil Wayne this July.
