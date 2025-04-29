Dustin Poirier makes special request of rapper Lil Wayne for final UFC fight

Dustin Poirier will compete in the final fight of is incredible UFC career this July, and he hopes rapper Lil Wayne will be a part of it.

Poirier’s retirement fight will headline UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans, in his home state of Louisiana. His opponent will be Max Holloway, one of the chief rivals of his career.

It’s already going to be a very special night for Poirier, but he’s hoping to make it even better.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, Poirier revealed that he’d like Lil Wayne to walk him out for the fight. It would be an awesome moment, given that Poirier walked out to the Wayne song Drop the World in his first UFC fight.