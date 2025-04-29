Dustin Poirier makes special request of rapper Lil Wayne for final UFC fight

By BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

Dustin Poirier will compete in the final fight of is incredible UFC career this July, and he hopes rapper Lil Wayne will be a part of it.

Lil Wayne, Dustin Poirier, UFC

Poirier’s retirement fight will headline UFC 318 on July 19 in New Orleans, in his home state of Louisiana. His opponent will be Max Holloway, one of the chief rivals of his career.

It’s already going to be a very special night for Poirier, but he’s hoping to make it even better.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, Poirier revealed that he’d like Lil Wayne to walk him out for the fight. It would be an awesome moment, given that Poirier walked out to the Wayne song Drop the World in his first UFC fight.

Dustin Poirier wants to walk out with Lil Wayne

“My first fight in the UFC, when I fought Josh Grispi, I walked out to Lil Wayne,” Poirier told Helwani. “If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans, I’ll walk out to Lil Wayne… If he does Drop the World, I’ll come out to it for my last fight.”

Wayne seemingly hasn’t responded to this awesome suggestion from Poirier yet. However, it would not be surprising if the rapper took the opportunity, as a proud Louisiana native himself.

Dustin Poirier made his UFC debut back in 2012, defeating Grispi by unanimous decision. He has fought 31 times since, challenging three times for the lightweight title, first against Khabib Nurmagomedov, then against Charles Oliveira, and most recently against Islam Makhachev, who he pushed to the limit. While he came up short each time, he has beaten some of the best lightweights of multiple generations, including Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor (twice), Anthony Pettis, Dan Hooker, Eddie Alvarez, Jim Miller, and Holloway (twice). His second win over Holloway earned him the UFC interim lightweight title. He is technically 30-9 as a pro — but apparently, his record is missing nine other victories. Needless to say, he is a legend. Enough of one that he could easily find himself walking to the Octagon with Lil Wayne this July.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Patrice Evra

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to train former soccer star Patrice Evra ahead of PFL debut: "I’m going to teach you"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2025
Vinc Pichel, UFC
Vinc Pichel

12-fight UFC veteran announces retirement from MMA: 'I’m sad, I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m afraid'

BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

Vinc Pichel, a 12-fight veteran of the UFC Octagon, is hanging up his gloves.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Dana White confirms backup fighter for UFC 315 welterweight title bout

BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

If disaster strikes the UFC 315 main event, Ian Machado Garry will be ready, according to Dana White.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals he's had 'at least 10 fights' that aren't listed on his record

BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

Dustin Poirier is one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC, with 30-9 record contested at both lightweight and featherweight. Yet apparently, that’s just scratching the surface.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier shares interesting mindset change ahead of UFC 318 retirement fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 28, 2025

Dustin Poirier much prefers the anxiety of leaving the Octagon for the final time, as opposed to how he walked out following his last outing.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry makes shocking prediction for Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 28, 2025
Michael Bisping Anthony Smith
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Anthony Smith's loss in retirement fight at UFC Kansas City

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 28, 2025

Michael Bisping has given his reaction to Anthony Smith’s swan song.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre provides an update on a potential return to active competition

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on the possibility of a return to active competition.

CM Punk, Mickey Gall
Matt Brown

UFC legend Matt Brown is still shocked that CM Punk fought for the promotion

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC legend Matt Brown has given his thoughts on the fact that WWE superstar CM Punk competed for the promotion.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka gets called out by UFC Kansas City winner Zhang Mingyang

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2025

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has been called out by Zhang Mingyang, who picked up a nice win at UFC Kansas City last weekend.