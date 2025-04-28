12-fight UFC veteran announces retirement from MMA: ‘I’m sad, I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m afraid’

By BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

Vinc Pichel, a 12-fight veteran of the UFC Octagon, is hanging up his gloves.

Vinc Pichel, UFC

While most fighters tend to announce their retirements immediately after their fights, Pichel quietly announced his decision on social media, almost one month removed from his last fight.

“There is so much to say,” Pichel wrote on X. “The short version: At 42 years old, I’m officially retiring from competing in MMA. The long version: I’m sad, I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m afraid. I’m grateful to everyone who was with me or part of my MMA career and there are too many to list, but it’s because of you this kid from California was able to do what he’s done. ”

Vinc Pichel thanks fans and coaches following UFC retirement

Pichel continued to discuss his decision in a series of follow-up posts. He thanked a number of people who played an important role in his career. That includes former referee John McCarthy, and his coaches.

“Hugest of thank yous to Big John McCarthy for the opportunity to become more than I ever dreamed,” the UFC vet wrote. “Without Big John, I wouldn’t have had the chance or had the foundation I do today as a man and a fighter who was just a tough, stubborn kid when we first met.

“To coach Marc and Coaches Scotty and G. You guys are the reason I stayed longer than I wanted to,” he added.

He then concluded with an inspiring message for his fans:

“Well this is it, as I walk away I’ll leave you with this,” he wrote. “Do what feels right, don’t apologize for being you, be yourself, learn what you can from who you can, no regret’s and most importantly, HAVE FUN!”

Vinc Pichel debuted in the UFC following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter. He made his Octagon debut against Rustam Khabilov in 2012. He lost that fight by decision. However, he went on to win seven of his next eight fights, including a decision defeat of UFC legend Jim Miller.  Unfortunately, the final chapter of his UFC run left a lot to be desired. He suffered losses to Mark Madsen, Ismael Bonfim, and most recently, Rafa Garcia — all by decision.

Vinc Pichel

