Kulabdam and Felipe Lobo look to punch their way to World Title shot at ONE Friday Fights 114

Two of ONE Championship’s longest-tenured bantamweights in Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and #3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo will throw down at ONE Friday Fights 114.

The knockout artists will duke it out on Friday, 27 June, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And a victory could put either fighter on the path to a shot at bantamweight gold.

A member of ONE Championship since 2019, Kulabdam’s left hand has propelled him to stardom in ONE Championship. From the start of his tenure, he has fought the best strikers in the world in Muangthai PK Saenchai, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Rodlek PK Saenchai.

Fans can break down Kulabdam’s ONE Championship run into two chapters. In the first chapter, he learned several tough lessons while up against veteran opposition. In the second, it has become clear that he’s grown stronger with every passing performance.

That’s been more apparent throughout his recent run in ONE Friday Fights. The nuker has scored six knockouts in his last eight fights. He’s used the “Left Meteorite” against Tyson Harrison, Julio Lobo, and recently against Ferzan Cicek at ONE Friday Fights 103 in April.

Riding high on a destructive three-fight winning streak, Kulabdam knows his World Title aspirations aren’t out of reach. But Lobo is on a resurgence of his own. And he feels destined for a third shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.