UFC champ Tom Aspinall shuts down Michael Chandler comparisons: ‘I’m not waiting’

If you’ve been comparing UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to Michael Chandler… think again.

England’s Aspinall claimed the UFC interim heavyweight title with a quick knockout of Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich in 2023. He has since defended that interim title once with an even faster KO of Curtis Blaydes, which further proved he’s one of the best fighters alive.

The only reason Aspinall has been fighting for the interim belt is because undisputed champ Jon Jones was focused on fighting the ghost of Stipe Miocic, which finally happened almost a year later exactly. Jones (who is in hot water again) won that fight by third-round TKO, which seemed to clear the way for a fight with Aspinall. Unfortunately, the American has swerved the matchup in every possible way since he beat Miocic.

The way Aspinall has been sitting around waiting for Jones has led some fans to compare him to former Bellator lightweight champ Michael Chandler. Chandler, who is closing in on 40, infamously wasted some of the best years of his career waiting around for Conor McGregor, who clearly has even less interest in fighting than Jones.