UFC 316: Kayla Harrison reacts after grueling cut to 135 pounds

Kayla Harrison is on weight for her first UFC title fight.

Harrison, a former Olympic gold medalist in judo is set to challenge Julianna Peña for bantamweight gold in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC 316 card in Newark, New Jersey. On Friday morning, she stepped onto the scale to weigh in, and for the first time in career, hit the 135-pound limit for bantamweight title fights.

She looked extremely depleted on the scale, and there’s no question the cut took a major physical toll on her, but making weight was a major victory nonetheless.

Shortly after she left the scale, Harrison took to Instagram to react to the milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Harrison (@kaylaharrisonofficial)

“135,” she wrote in the caption for her post. “This number represents more than a successful weight cut, it’s my testimony.”

“The early mornings. The late nights. The tears. The discipline when no one was watching. The quiet faith that carried me when I was tired and overwhelmed.”

She concluded her post with a bible verse.