UFC 316 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley hit targets, one fighter misses weight

The UFC 316 weigh-ins have concluded, and fans are happy to know that the marquee matches remain intact.

On Friday, all competitors scheduled for the UFC 316 card in Newark tipped the scales. That includes the UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili, who was actually one pound under the championship limit at 134 pounds. His rematch with Sean O’Malley is official, as the “Suga” show also made weight, clocking in at 135 pounds.

The reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena also made weight for her co-headliner against Kayla Harrison. The challenger hit her target as well. Both women weighed in at 135 pounds.

