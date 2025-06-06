UFC 316 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley hit targets, one fighter misses weight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025

The UFC 316 weigh-ins have concluded, and fans are happy to know that the marquee matches remain intact.

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in

On Friday, all competitors scheduled for the UFC 316 card in Newark tipped the scales. That includes the UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili, who was actually one pound under the championship limit at 134 pounds. His rematch with Sean O’Malley is official, as the “Suga” show also made weight, clocking in at 135 pounds.

The reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena also made weight for her co-headliner against Kayla Harrison. The challenger hit her target as well. Both women weighed in at 135 pounds.

RELATED: UFC 316 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR JULIANNA PENA VS KAYLA HARRISON TITLE FIGHT

UFC 316 Weigh-in Results

Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer both tipped the scales at 185 pounds for their middleweight matchup. Mario Bautista and the debuting Patchy Mix will officially collide at bantamweight with both men weighing in at 135 pounds. The main card openers, Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland, also shared identical weights at 170 pounds.

The lone fighter on the UFC 316 card to miss weight was Ariane da Silva. She missed the flyweight limit by six pounds and will forfeit a portion of her fight purse. The bout with Wang Cong, who made weight at 125 pounds, will go on as planned.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 316 weigh-in results.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)
  • Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135)
  • Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)
  • Mario Bautista (135) vs. Patchy Mix (135)
  • Vicente Luque (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125)
  • Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)
  • Serghei Spivac (251) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265)
  • Khaos Williams (170) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (170)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Ariane da Silva (132)* vs. Wang Cong (125)
  • Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145)
  • Quillan Salkilld (156) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (155)
  • MarQuel Mederos (155) vs. Mark Choinski (155)

*-Fighter missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of their fight purse

Stick with BJPenn.com for live coverage of UFC 316 on Saturday. We’ll also be brining you video highlights and post-fight tidbits.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Patchy Mix

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix reveal they’re open to fighting each other

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley’s coach has made an interesting prediction for his student’s rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Kron Gracie
UFC

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights removed from roster

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights that have been removed from the roster during a recent round of cuts.

Jon Jones press conference
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones implies that he may "give up" UFC heavyweight championship

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has implied that he may end up surrendering the belt in the near future.

Vicente Luque
Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque says Kevin Holland will prove if he's "ready or not for war" at UFC 316: "I'm excited"

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Vicente Luque is looking to prove he still can get into wars.

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC 316

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison title fight

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

MMA insider claims 'cheap' Sean O'Malley is cutting corners in UFC 316 training camp

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

If Henry Cejudo is to be believed, Sean O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for UFC 316.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland expecting a "barn burner" against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Kevin Holland is excited to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 316 as he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
Robert Whittaker

Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker responds to trash talk from ‘emotional’ Yair Rodriguez

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has responded to a bit of trash talk from a fairly surprising source: featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley will both have a 'tough night' at UFC Atlanta

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

One longtime UFC welterweight believes Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley will be no cakewalk for either fighter.