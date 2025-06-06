UFC 316 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley hit targets, one fighter misses weight
The UFC 316 weigh-ins have concluded, and fans are happy to know that the marquee matches remain intact.
On Friday, all competitors scheduled for the UFC 316 card in Newark tipped the scales. That includes the UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili, who was actually one pound under the championship limit at 134 pounds. His rematch with Sean O’Malley is official, as the “Suga” show also made weight, clocking in at 135 pounds.
The reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena also made weight for her co-headliner against Kayla Harrison. The challenger hit her target as well. Both women weighed in at 135 pounds.
RELATED: UFC 316 | PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR JULIANNA PENA VS KAYLA HARRISON TITLE FIGHT
UFC 316 Weigh-in Results
Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer both tipped the scales at 185 pounds for their middleweight matchup. Mario Bautista and the debuting Patchy Mix will officially collide at bantamweight with both men weighing in at 135 pounds. The main card openers, Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland, also shared identical weights at 170 pounds.
The lone fighter on the UFC 316 card to miss weight was Ariane da Silva. She missed the flyweight limit by six pounds and will forfeit a portion of her fight purse. The bout with Wang Cong, who made weight at 125 pounds, will go on as planned.
Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 316 weigh-in results.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Merab Dvalishvili (134) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)
- Julianna Peña (135) vs. Kayla Harrison (135)
- Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)
- Mario Bautista (135) vs. Patchy Mix (135)
- Vicente Luque (170) vs. Kevin Holland (170)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Bruno Silva (125) vs. Joshua Van (125)
- Azamat Murzakanov (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205)
- Serghei Spivac (251) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (265)
- Khaos Williams (170) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (170)
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Ariane da Silva (132)* vs. Wang Cong (125)
- Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Joo Sang Yoo (145)
- Quillan Salkilld (156) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (155)
- MarQuel Mederos (155) vs. Mark Choinski (155)
*-Fighter missed weight and will forfeit a percentage of their fight purse
Stick with BJPenn.com for live coverage of UFC 316 on Saturday. We’ll also be brining you video highlights and post-fight tidbits.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC