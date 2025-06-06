Donald Trump to attend Saturday’s UFC 316 event despite Elon Musk feud

Donald Trump loves the UFC

Trump’s love for the UFC is no secret. The president has attended several of the promotion’s cards in the past. He was in the building for UFC 309, which went down in New York City last November. He was also in attendance for UFC 314 this past April in Miami—with Elon Musk in tow.

Trump also has a close friendship with UFC CEO Dana White. The pair’s relationship goes back decades, and White was a big advocate for the business mogul ahead of his first and second election victories. UFC commentator Joe Rogan also endorsed Trump before his latest win. A number of notable UFC fighters have also thrown their support behind the president. That includes Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler, and most notably, Conor McGregor. The Irish UFC star recently visited Trump at the White House, and was so excited by the meeting that he is now plotting his own move into politics—though it seems he’s running into problems.

Saturday’s UFC 316 card will be headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between reigning champ Merab Dvalishvili and former champ Sean O’Malley. It will also feature a women’s bantamweight title fight, with Kayla Harrison challenging Julianna Peña.

Trump typically arrives toward the end of the main card—in time to enjoy the last few fights. Whenever he shows up, we can be pretty sure Musk won’t be with him this time.