Amanda Nunes says Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison will be closer than you think
Amanda Nunes has made a prediction for the big women’s bantamweight title fight at UFC 316 this Saturday.
Julianna Pena will look to silence the doubters once again, as she will put her gold at stake against Kayla Harrison. The challenger is a massive betting favorite going into the title bout. Pena has been in this spot before, as she submitted Nunes in a shocking upset in late 2021. While Pena lost the rematch against “The Lioness” in a one-sided affair, “The Venezuelan Vixen” has proven to be a live underdog.
Nunes believes Pena’s scrappy nature will make the fight with Harrison closer than people think.
Amanda Nunes’ Prediction for Pena vs. Harrison
While some believe Kayla Harrison will control Julianna Pena for as long as she wants, Amanda Nunes shares a different view. The soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer told New York Post that she believes Pena will make things close down the stretch, but she’s leaning in one direction (h/t MMAFighting).
“I think it’s going to go to decision,” Nunes said. “I feel like three rounds Kayla, two rounds Julianna. I feel like later on, Julianna can stand out. I see Kayla doing what she wants to do, takedowns, use the cage, judo throw on the cage, using her trips to get Julianna down. I also know Julianna [is a] survivor, so Kayla doesn’t have enough to knock Julianna out or finish her on the floor. Actually, Julianna also very good jiu-jitsu defense, she got a lot better. She doesn’t stop. She’s going to make Kayla work a lot. She keeps coming. Kayla, is strong, so it’s going to be very good and interesting to see who is going to win. I think it can go either way, this fight, but I think decision Kayla.”
