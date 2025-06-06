Amanda Nunes says Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison will be closer than you think

Amanda Nunes’ Prediction for Pena vs. Harrison

While some believe Kayla Harrison will control Julianna Pena for as long as she wants, Amanda Nunes shares a different view. The soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer told New York Post that she believes Pena will make things close down the stretch, but she’s leaning in one direction (h/t MMAFighting).

“I think it’s going to go to decision,” Nunes said. “I feel like three rounds Kayla, two rounds Julianna. I feel like later on, Julianna can stand out. I see Kayla doing what she wants to do, takedowns, use the cage, judo throw on the cage, using her trips to get Julianna down. I also know Julianna [is a] survivor, so Kayla doesn’t have enough to knock Julianna out or finish her on the floor. Actually, Julianna also very good jiu-jitsu defense, she got a lot better. She doesn’t stop. She’s going to make Kayla work a lot. She keeps coming. Kayla, is strong, so it’s going to be very good and interesting to see who is going to win. I think it can go either way, this fight, but I think decision Kayla.”

