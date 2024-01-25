PFL CEO Peter Murray reacts after Kayla Harrison signs with the UFC

PFL CEO Peter Murray is reacting to Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC.

UFC CEO Dana White announced this past Tuesday that Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA) had signed with the promotion and would be making her UFC debut at the historic UFC 300 on April 13th of this year. Harrison will be fighting Holly Holm (15-56 MMA) in a bantamweight bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two-time PFL champion and double Olympic gold medalist left the PFL after 6 years with the promotion.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Peter Murray spoke about the loss of Harrison:

“We’re disappointed that fight between Cyborg and Kayla did not happen. Kayla chose not to make it happen and move on to her next chapter.”

The hope was that a super-fight would occur between PFL champion Kayla Harrison and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA), but that now will not come to be.

Continuing, Murray lamented the fact that a Harrison vs. Cyborg fight would now not happen:

“We had the fight that matters – the fight that matters most. Candidly, the biggest fight in women’s sports, in MMA. Ultimately, Kayla Harrison made a decision to move on. We wanted to make that fight, but once again, we’re going to continue to build what we’re building. We have a great PFLW roster, and with respect to contract details, it’s all good. We’re supportive of Kayla.”

Concluding, the PFL CEO wished Kayla well saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Listen, we wish Kayla well. She’s a two-time champion with us, women’s 155, and she’s moving on to UFC. She’s going to be on a historic card, which I believe is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL, so we wish her well.”

