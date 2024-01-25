PFL CEO Peter Murray reacts after Kayla Harrison signs with the UFC

By Susan Cox - January 25, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray is reacting to Kayla Harrison signing with the UFC.

Kayla Harrison

UFC CEO Dana White announced this past Tuesday that Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA) had signed with the promotion and would be making her UFC debut at the historic UFC 300 on April 13th of this year. Harrison will be fighting Holly Holm (15-56 MMA) in a bantamweight bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two-time PFL champion and double Olympic gold medalist left the PFL after 6 years with the promotion.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Peter Murray spoke about the loss of Harrison:

“We’re disappointed that fight between Cyborg and Kayla did not happen. Kayla chose not to make it happen and move on to her next chapter.”

The hope was that a super-fight would occur between PFL champion Kayla Harrison and Bellator champion Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA), but that now will not come to be.

Continuing, Murray lamented the fact that a Harrison vs. Cyborg fight would now not happen:

“We had the fight that matters – the fight that matters most. Candidly, the biggest fight in women’s sports, in MMA. Ultimately, Kayla Harrison made a decision to move on. We wanted to make that fight, but once again, we’re going to continue to build what we’re building. We have a great PFLW roster, and with respect to contract details, it’s all good. We’re supportive of Kayla.”

Concluding, the PFL CEO wished Kayla well saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Listen, we wish Kayla well. She’s a two-time champion with us, women’s 155, and she’s moving on to UFC. She’s going to be on a historic card, which I believe is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL, so we wish her well.”

Are you excited to see Kayla Harrison jump ship and face Holly Holm at UFC 300?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Jon Anik, UFC

Jon Anik says toxic fight fans could lead to career change: “I don’t know how much time I have left in this MMA space”

Susan Cox - January 25, 2024
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones takes issue with his “bad employee” remarks: “I also said a ton of nice things about you”

Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has responded to Jon Jones as their rivalry appears to have been reignited.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Dana White responds to fans concerned that Kayla Harrison won’t be able to make weight at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his confidence in Kayla Harrison’s ability to make weight for UFC 300.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases “crazy” event headliner for UFC 300: “You guys can’t handle the main event”

Harry Kettle - January 25, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has teased a major headliner for the upcoming UFC 300 pay-per-view.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Sodiq Yusuff

UFC 300 is now up to ten fights with the addition of Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

UFC 300 has added its 10th fight of the card as a featherweight banger between Diego Lopes and Sodiq Yusuff is set.

Gerald Meerschaert, UFC Vegas 88

Six new fights added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024
Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway still focused on getting his "'45 title back" despite moving up to lightweight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

Max Holloway still has plans to become the featherweight champion again.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison opens as gigantic favorite over Holly Holm at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 24, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a massive betting favorite to beat Holly Holm in her UFC debut at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor, Jake Gyllenhaal
UFC

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' gets release date, poster revealed

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

The film debut of former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is set for March 21st.

Frank Shamrock
UFC

Frank Shamrock slams the UFC for "erasing history" of his accomplishments: "Can't wait for the antitrust lawsuit"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2024

Former light-heavyweight champion Frank Shamrock still has some issues with Dana White and the UFC.