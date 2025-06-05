Kayla Harrison responds to latest trash talk from UFC 316 rival Julianna Pena

Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the trash talk being thrown her way from UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.

On Saturday night, Kayla Harrison will finally get her shot at winning UFC gold. She will challenge for the women’s bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 316, and she’ll do so against Julianna Pena – someone who has had more than a few things to say about her recently.

For Pena, this is a standard part of the procedure when it comes to building up her fights. For Harrison, though, she’d prefer to focus on the task at hand, which is cementing her place in the record books of women’s mixed martial arts.

In a recent interview during media day, Harrison made it crystal clear that she isn’t giving any real thought to what Pena is doing.