Kayla Harrison responds to latest trash talk from UFC 316 rival Julianna Pena
Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on the trash talk being thrown her way from UFC 316 opponent Julianna Pena.
On Saturday night, Kayla Harrison will finally get her shot at winning UFC gold. She will challenge for the women’s bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 316, and she’ll do so against Julianna Pena – someone who has had more than a few things to say about her recently.
RELATED: PHOTO | Kayla Harrison shows off insane physique ahead of UFC 316 title fight
For Pena, this is a standard part of the procedure when it comes to building up her fights. For Harrison, though, she’d prefer to focus on the task at hand, which is cementing her place in the record books of women’s mixed martial arts.
In a recent interview during media day, Harrison made it crystal clear that she isn’t giving any real thought to what Pena is doing.
Harrison responds to Pena’s recent trash talk
“I think hands down this is the most trash talk (I’ve endured),” Harrison said at the UFC 316 media day on Wednesday. “The talk itself is trashy. I don’t know if it’s good trash talk, but it’s trashy. This is the most I’ve ever had to endure. Yeah, it’s the worst trash talk I’ve had to endure, it’s just poorly done.
“I’ll tell you what. Being a female in a male dominated sport, going to American Top Team, you don’t think I hear sh*t all day every day? I walk in the gym, and they’re starting to (talk trash). But this was just poorly done. I’m ready to fight. I’m done talking about it.”
“I feel nothing. I focus on myself,” Harrison said. “I focus on how I carry myself, what I can do. I try not to throw stones from a glass house. Nobody is perfect, we’re all doing the best we can, but there’s going to be a new face of women’s MMA very soon.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC