Former UFC fighter Greg Hardy arrested for allegedly assaulting family member

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has reportedly been arrested as a result of an assault on one of his family members.

Greg Hardy knocked out

Throughout the course of his career, Greg Hardy has attracted controversy. While he started out as a promising player in the National Football League (NFL), he soon went from hero to zero. This came as a result of him found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend. While the case was dismissed due to the victim failing to appear in court, it’s a charge that has followed him around ever since.

RELATED: Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss

After hanging up his cleats, Hardy moved over to the world of mixed martial arts. After showing some promise, he was signed to a contract by Dana White, which led to a lot of upset within the MMA fanbase. He went on to have a few nice moments in the Octagon but alongside that, he was also knocked out on several occasions.

After being released from the UFC, Hardy would go on to suffer knockout losses in both exhibition and bare-knuckle boxing. Now, as per TMZ, things have taken a turn once again.

 

Hardy arrested for assaulting family member

The report obtained from TMZ suggests that Hardy was taken into custody in Texas on Wednesday afternoon. He was booked on a charge of “assault causes bodily injury family”, as per the records in question.

A jail official informed them that Hardy is set to see a judge today (Thursday), and bond will be set during the proceedings.

What do you make of this arrest? Do you have anything resembling a favorite moment from his mixed martial arts career? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Greg Hardy UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley pleased Conor McGregor squashed beef ahead of UFC 316: "I’ll forever be a huge Conor fan"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025
Tristan Hamm
UFC

Tristan Hamm fires back at Uly Diaz as talks for boxing match intensify: "He did not beat me up in sparring"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

Tristan Hamm is looking to bring Uly Diaz into the influencer boxing scene.

Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili vows to enflict more "damage" to Sean O'Malley in rematch at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili plans to make a statement at UFC 316.

Joe Pyfer, Bo Nickal
UFC

Joe Pyfer rips Bo Nickal while discussing his first UFC loss: "If anybody got fraud-checked, it's Bo Nickal"

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

Joe Pyfer has ripped Bo Nickal after he suffered his first career loss to Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - June 4, 2025

In the main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Merab Dvalishvili defends his belt against Sean O’Malley in a rematch of their fight last September. Heading into the fight, Dvalishvili is a -310 favorite while ‘Suga’ is a +230 underdog on FanDuel.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC

Report: Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell set for bantamweight debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 4, 2025
Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Health specialist gives UFC CEO Dana White 37 years to live

BJ Penn Staff - June 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White will see his eighties—and possibly even his nineties. That’s according to Gary Brecka, a self proclaimed “biohaker.”

Alex Pereira UFC introduction
UFC

Alex Pereira shuts down retirement talk, vows to return to UFC action soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

Alex Pereira will not be retiring despite claims from his recent foe.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC legend isn't bothered by bantamweight G.O.A.T. talks for Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

One all-time bantamweight great isn’t upset about G.O.A.T. talks surrounding Merab Dvalishvili.

Ian Machado Garry press conference
Leon Edwards

Ian Machado Garry names former UFC champion who should retire

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 4, 2025

Ian Machado Garry thinks one former UFC titleholder should hang up his gloves.