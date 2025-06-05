Former UFC fighter Greg Hardy arrested for allegedly assaulting family member

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has reportedly been arrested as a result of an assault on one of his family members.

Throughout the course of his career, Greg Hardy has attracted controversy. While he started out as a promising player in the National Football League (NFL), he soon went from hero to zero. This came as a result of him found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend. While the case was dismissed due to the victim failing to appear in court, it’s a charge that has followed him around ever since.

After hanging up his cleats, Hardy moved over to the world of mixed martial arts. After showing some promise, he was signed to a contract by Dana White, which led to a lot of upset within the MMA fanbase. He went on to have a few nice moments in the Octagon but alongside that, he was also knocked out on several occasions.

After being released from the UFC, Hardy would go on to suffer knockout losses in both exhibition and bare-knuckle boxing. Now, as per TMZ, things have taken a turn once again.