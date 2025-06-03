PHOTO | Kayla Harrison shows off insane physique ahead of UFC 316 title fight
Kayla Harrison is in incredible shape ahead of her first bid at UFC gold — not that it’s any surprise.
Harrison is a former Olympic gold medalist in judo, and entered the MMA limelight as a multiple-time PFL champion at lightweight. After parting ways with the PFL, she signed with the UFC last year, with plans to compete at bantamweight. She won her first two fights with the promotion, first stopping former champ Holly Holm, and later beating Ketlen Vieira by decision. Those wins put her in position for a title shot against Julianna Peña — though many fans feel she deserved the opportunity right out of the gate.
Harrington will challenge Peña in the co-main event of UFC 316 this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of the fight, she is in absolutely incredible shape.
On Tuesday, she shared some photos of her pre-fight preparations on social media, and she is absolutely rippling with muscle.
“No time for sightseeing,” Harrison wrote in the caption for her post. “Eyes on the belt.”
Kayla Harrison prepares for UFC 316 weight cut
Unsurprisingly, UFC fans were quick to react to her incredible fitness.
“Pretty sure you can kill me,” one fan joked.
“Julianna doesn’t even deserve to be in the cage with you,” another wrote.
While it’s great to see Harrison is in shape for UFC 316, fans and pundits everywhere are wondering how her weight cut will go.
The former Olympian has spent most of her MMA career competing at 155 pounds. While she has made the bantamweight limit for her first two UFC fights, there’s no guarantee it will go swimmingly this time. After all, the limit for bantamweight title fights is 135 pounds, not 136, which was the case for her first two non-title bouts. She’ll have one less pound to work with than normal.
If Harrison does make weight, it could be a rough night at the office for Peña.
What’s your prediction for their UFC 316 fight?
