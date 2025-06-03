PHOTO | Kayla Harrison shows off insane physique ahead of UFC 316 title fight

Kayla Harrison is in incredible shape ahead of her first bid at UFC gold — not that it’s any surprise.

Harrison is a former Olympic gold medalist in judo, and entered the MMA limelight as a multiple-time PFL champion at lightweight. After parting ways with the PFL, she signed with the UFC last year, with plans to compete at bantamweight. She won her first two fights with the promotion, first stopping former champ Holly Holm, and later beating Ketlen Vieira by decision. Those wins put her in position for a title shot against Julianna Peña — though many fans feel she deserved the opportunity right out of the gate.

Harrington will challenge Peña in the co-main event of UFC 316 this Saturday in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of the fight, she is in absolutely incredible shape.

On Tuesday, she shared some photos of her pre-fight preparations on social media, and she is absolutely rippling with muscle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Harrison (@kaylaharrisonofficial)

“No time for sightseeing,” Harrison wrote in the caption for her post. “Eyes on the belt.”