Julianna Peña believes Belal Muhammad ‘got robbed’ in title loss at UFC 315
UFC champion Julianna Pena believes Belal Muhammad was robbed by the judges in his UFC 315 main event against Jack Della Maddalena.
Last month, in the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad failed to successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship. He put up a solid effort against Jack Della Maddalena and even had some success on the feet, but ultimately, he just wasn’t able to keep up with the exciting Australian star.
In the eyes of many, that was the fair result. While it certainly wasn’t a one-sided affair and there were plenty of reasons to believe Muhammad can still get back to another title opportunity, the idea of him being handed the win wasn’t something that anyone had in mind. Well, we say anyone, but it turns out that a few were thinking it.
That includes his teammate Julianna Pena, who had the following to say on Muhammad’s loss during a recent interview.
Pena believes Muhammad got robbed against JDM
“I didn’t think Belal lost. I watched that fight and was like ‘Yeah, we got it! He won!’, and then when they called it for the other guy, kudos to him, but I thought Belal won,” Peña said.
“I didn’t really give him any pep talk except for the fact that I said ‘Sorry my brother, you got robbed’.”
For Julianna Pena, the main focus now is on Saturday night as she prepares to defend her own UFC world championship against Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 316.
