Julianna Peña believes Belal Muhammad ‘got robbed’ in title loss at UFC 315

UFC champion Julianna Pena believes Belal Muhammad was robbed by the judges in his UFC 315 main event against Jack Della Maddalena.

Last month, in the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad failed to successfully defend his UFC welterweight championship. He put up a solid effort against Jack Della Maddalena and even had some success on the feet, but ultimately, he just wasn’t able to keep up with the exciting Australian star.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in loss to Jack Della Maddalena

In the eyes of many, that was the fair result. While it certainly wasn’t a one-sided affair and there were plenty of reasons to believe Muhammad can still get back to another title opportunity, the idea of him being handed the win wasn’t something that anyone had in mind. Well, we say anyone, but it turns out that a few were thinking it.

That includes his teammate Julianna Pena, who had the following to say on Muhammad’s loss during a recent interview.