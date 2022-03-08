Colby Covington opens as a massive favorite over Dustin Poirier in a potential fight

Colby Covington has opened as a massive favorite over Dustin Poirier after “Chaos” called him out.

Ever since Covington was kicked out of American Top Team, he has taken shots at Poirier, and “The Diamond” has said it’s on sight if he sees him. However, Poirier has said the fight won’t take place in the Octagon, but after Covington beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 he once again called for the scrap.

“Now, onto business, Joe. I just took care of Miami street trash, now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash,” Covington said. “Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c**k. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that jezebel of a wife and bring that little kid and I’ll see you soon. You’re next.”

After the callout, oddsmakers released odds for the potential fight that saw Covington open as a massive favorite.

Colby Covington -700

Dustin Poirier +450

With Covington being -700, you would need to bet $700 to win $100 should he win. But, if you like the underdog side in Poirier a $100 bet would net you $450 if The Diamond pulls off the upset.

Colby Covington (17-3) returned to the win column last time out with a decision victory over Jorge Masvidal on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 272. Prior to that, he suffered a close decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. Given he is 0-2 to the champ he is in a weird spot in the division which is why he’s calling out Poirier.

Dustin Poirier (28-7 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Following the loss, Poirier hinted at retiring or moving to welterweight and has expressed interest in a fight with Nate Diaz. But, if he wants a quick path to the belt, he could fight Covington and if he wins, he could very well earn a welterweight title shot.

Who would you pick to win, Colby Covington or Dustin Poirier?