Kayla Harrison isn’t bothered about not being the main event at UFC 324

Kayla Harrison isn’t too bothered that her superfight against Amanda Nunes isn’t the main event fight at UFC 324.

In the co-main event of UFC 324 next month, Kayla Harrison will defend her UFC women’s bantamweight championship against the returning Amanda Nunes. As we know, Nunes is widely considered to be the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time – whereas Kayla is trying to work her way up to that level.

Whether or not she goes above her in the pecking order, even with a win, is another matter entirely. Alas, for the time being, Harrison is simply focused on getting her dream fight, and she’s excited to go in there and try to prove herself against someone who has done some incredible things in the sport.

In a recent interview, Harrison was asked how she feels about Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett being given the main event slot ahead of her bout.

Kayla Harrison on being the co-main at UFC 324:

Harrison’s view on not getting UFC 324 main event slot

“It’s not about me, and it’s not about Amanda,” Harrison said Monday on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” I think it’s about the belt. That should mean something.”

“I agree that these things matter,” Harrison said. “Does it matter to me? Not in the way that it matters to you.”

“For me, I have been patiently waiting for a date to confirm that this fight is gonna happen,” Harrison said. “The bout order is irrelevant to me. I’m just being honest. I make jokes all the time where I’m like, I would fight on the prelims just because it’s more conducive to the time I go to bed.”

