Two changes announced in ONE Fight Night 38 card shuffle

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 1, 2025
Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn will now face ISKA Kickboxing World Champion Enzo Kartoum at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The featherweight Muay Thai clash replaces Shadow’s originally scheduled rematch with Mohamed Younes Rabah, who withdrew due to illness.

Meanwhile, Shinji Suzuki squares off against Dmitrii Kovtun in a bantamweight Muay Thai thriller after two consecutive opponent withdrawals. Suzuki was set to face British legend Liam Harrison before the Englishman pulled out due to injury. Nontachai Jitmuangnon initially agreed to step in but withdrew due to illness. Kovtun takes the three-round contest on short notice.

Shadow earned his contract on the strength of a stunning five-bout winning streak at ONE Friday Fights. The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion wanted to extend that streak to six against Rabah at ONE Fight Night 33, but an accidental eye poke ended the proceedings in a no contest.

The 25-year-old Thai bounced back in a major way two months later. He landed a spinning backfist to knock out Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35, earning a fifty-thousand-dollar performance bonus. Though Shadow made a quick detour to test his skills in the kickboxing realm this past September, he returns to the art of eight limbs with a title shot on his mind.

Enzo Kartoum brings elite credentials to ONE Championship debut

Enzo Kartoum brings top-shelf credentials to his promotional debut. The 25-year-old French-Algerian is an ISKA Kickboxing World Champion who trains alongside reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane and other leading strikers at Team Mehdi Zatout in Pattaya.

The French-Algerian owns a 16-3 record with a 69 percent finishing rate and brings an eight-bout winning streak into the featherweight Muay Thai clash. Should he defeat Shadow, Kartoum could leapfrog him in the divisional top-five rankings and announce himself as an immediate contender.

Earlier in the night, Suzuki attempts to return to form with a statement victory. The Tokyo native earned his contract by winning the 2022 Road to ONE: Japan tournament with back-to-back knockouts, and he eyes a pathway to the top of the ultra-stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Suzuki’s sharp boxing was on full display at ONE 166 in March 2024, where he defeated former ONE World Title challenger Han Zi Hao. But after falling to Jake Peacock in February, he desperately wants to get back in the win column and close the year on a positive note.

Kovtun seeks redemption after starting 2025 with a bang. The Russian impressed with victories over Suablack Tor Pran49 and Soe Lin Oo that positioned him for an opportunity to crack the division’s top five. But he was stopped by #4-ranked Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon via second-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 35. Both veterans have a chance to re-establish their footing in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

