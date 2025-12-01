Kayla Harrison admits she’s ‘not convinced’ Amanda Nunes will make weight at UFC 324

Kayla Harrison isn’t sure her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 324 will even happen.

Nunes is set to return to the UFC to take on Harrison in the co-main event of UFC 324 on January 24. Harrison is defending her bantamweight title for the first time and will be taking on the former champ.

It’s an intriguing fight as the two are former training partners, and there is a bit of a feud there. But Harrison wonders if Nunes will even be able to make the weight.

“I’m not convinced she makes 135,” Kayla Harrison said to Ariel Helwani. “I’m not worried. But I’ve definitely, we’ve seen her pull out of main events before, and we’ve seen her have issues and struggles. I’m mentally preparing for me to be disciplined and do my job, and for her to not.”

Harrison said there were no talks of this fight being at 145lbs. She admits she would have loved for it to happen there. So, the two will both have to make 135lbs, and Harrison admits she isn’t sure Nunes will make the weight.

Kayla Harrison expects to break Amanda Nunes at UFC 324

Although Harrison is fighting a Hall of Famer and a legend in Nunes, she’s confident she will get her hand raised easily.

Harrison expects her strength and wrestling to be too much, as she will be able to break Nunes to get a stoppage win.

“I think (Amanda Nunes) is gonna come out hard, and I think I’m gonna break her,” Harrison added. “I’m gonna go out there, be smart, be calm, cool, and collected, and I’m gonna impose my will — and I’m one takedown away in every fight.”

Harrison is 19-1 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Julianna Pena to win the bantamweight title. She’s 3-0 in the UFC with wins over Ketlen Vieira and Holly Holm.