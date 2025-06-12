Taiki Naito calls on Takeru for all-Japanese showdown

Taiki Naito looked back to his best at ONE Fight Night 32 this past Friday, June 6. Now he believes he’s once again ready to take on the biggest names in the world.

“Silent Sniper” unleashed a counter-striking clinic versus Johan Estupinan inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, winning by majority decision. In doing so, he served the Colombian star the first loss of his career. He also gave himself a much needed confidence boost.

Fighting in 4-ounce gloves isn’t Naito’s bread and butter, either. He’s much more accustomed to competing in kickboxing action in the big gloves. That is proven by the #3-ranked status he holds in the flyweight kickboxing division.

And when he looks at that weight bracket, one name comes to mind — former K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa.

“The Natural Born Krusher” has yet to fully show his skills in ONE Championship. This past March at ONE 172, he was blitzed by former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 80 seconds.

There’s no doubt Takeru will be eager to bounce back. There’s also rumblings that ONE Championship will return to Japan later this year. So Naito believes an all-Japanese striking affair on home soil would be a welcomed clash.

“You know, today I fought in Muay Thai, but I usually also fight in kickboxing,” he said after ONE Fight Night 32.

“And in ONE Championship in the ranking right now, number two is Takeru, and I’m the next. So I’d love to fight Takeru as my next opponent.”