Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: Buckley is on a roll, and I will give it to him. I think he could even KO Usman.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: Joaquin Buckley by knockout.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Buckley has momentum, but I think the old dog isn’t done. I think Usman wins.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I do like Usman. But, I am going to have to go with Buckley. It’s a new generation, and the passing of the torch has begun, especially at 170.

Michael Chiesa, UFC welterweight: I know Kamaru Usman is on a three-fight skid, but he lost to Leon twice, he was winning one until the head kick, and the other was close, and then he took on Chimaev on short notice. You can’t count him out, but he’s Buckley looks legit and is so hungry. I think it will be a close fight, but I think Buckley gets the win.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Buckley. I think he has it right now. He looks like the real deal and will beat Usman here.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Joaquin Buckley takes it. He’s younger, faster, and more explosive. I also think the layoff will really hurt Usman.

***

Fighters picking Kamaru Usman: Beneil Dariush,

Fighters picking Joaquin Buckley: Jack Hermansson, Mario Bautista, Terrance McKinney, Michael Chiesa, Dustin Jacoby, Modestas Bukauskas