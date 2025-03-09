Pros react to Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2 at UFC 313

By Chris Taylor - March 8, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was co-headlined by a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje

‘The Highlight’ was originally slated to face Dan Hooker at tonight’s event, but ‘The Hangman’ was forced out due to injury and was ultimately replaced by Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje (26-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway 11 months ago at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the former title challenger had earned back-to-back wins over Dustin Poirier and ‘Ataman’ respectively.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-4 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The 32-year-old had suffered a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his most previous effort in September of 2023.

Tonight’s UFC 313 co-main event proved to be another thrilling back and forth affair. Rafael Fiziev appeared to get the better of Justin Gaethje in the opening round, but ‘The Highlight’ quickly evened things up by scoring a knockdown in round two. Then, in round three, Gaethje went to the gas tank and proceeded to overwhelm ‘Ataman’ for the final five minutes of the scrap.

Official UFC 313 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gaethje vs. Fiziev 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Justin Gaethje defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313:

Who would you like to see Gaethje fight next following his decision victory over Fiziev this evening in Las Vegas?

