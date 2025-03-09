Pros react to Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2 at UFC 313

Tonight’s UFC 313 event was co-headlined by a lightweight rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.

‘The Highlight’ was originally slated to face Dan Hooker at tonight’s event, but ‘The Hangman’ was forced out due to injury and was ultimately replaced by Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje (26-5 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway 11 months ago at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the former title challenger had earned back-to-back wins over Dustin Poirier and ‘Ataman’ respectively.

Meanwhile, Rafael Fiziev (12-4 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening. The 32-year-old had suffered a TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot in his most previous effort in September of 2023.

Tonight’s UFC 313 co-main event proved to be another thrilling back and forth affair. Rafael Fiziev appeared to get the better of Justin Gaethje in the opening round, but ‘The Highlight’ quickly evened things up by scoring a knockdown in round two. Then, in round three, Gaethje went to the gas tank and proceeded to overwhelm ‘Ataman’ for the final five minutes of the scrap.

Official UFC 313 Results: Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Gaethje vs. Fiziev 2’ below:

Never a dull moment with these lightweight warriors! #JustScrap 👊🏼👊🏼 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) March 9, 2025

Gaethje is about to remind the world what’s what #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

What gloves does Gaethje got on? — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 9, 2025

Why doesn’t Justin’s gloves have a UFC logo ? — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 9, 2025

How come his gloves are all black ?? No UFC logo — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) March 9, 2025

Great strikes out of the clinch by Fiziev. Gaethje needs to continue moving forward and let those hands fly! #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

Rafael looking good fighting really smart — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 9, 2025

Gaethje just hit Fiziev so hard the UFC logo flew off his glove #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

I got it 1-1 going in to third! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 9, 2025

Huge knockdown for Justin! Have it tied up 1-1 #UFC313 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 9, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Justin Gaethje defeating Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313:

What a fight — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) March 9, 2025

29-28 Gaethje. Makhachev vs Gaethje is the title fight to make for International Fight Week! #UFC313 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 9, 2025

What a fight! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 9, 2025

Guys delivered Great co main event#UFC313 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) March 9, 2025

Hat off to fiziev 12 days notice and perform like a champ — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) March 9, 2025

Who would you like to see Gaethje fight next following his decision victory over Fiziev this evening in Las Vegas?